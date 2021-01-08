HEADACHE Releases New Single and Video For 'lifehaspassedmeby'

HEADACHE has released the introspective track "lifehaspassedmeby," the second single from his sophomore EP Get Off The Internet which reflects on the cynicism, self-sabotage, and personal frustrations that artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Duce wrestled with during the early stages of recording the EP - PRESS HERE to listen to "lifehaspassedmeby"; watch the music video below.

"lifehaspassedmeby" was the first track recorded from Get Off The Internet and is about "feeling like your best days are behind you," reflects Duce, the former Lower Than Atlantis front man, a band proclaimed as the future of British alternative-rock. "I basically just wrote a song about how I felt that day." Although the song sees Duce use his expressive lyrics to wonder "where did the years go" and ponder if he "peaked in the summer of '09," the track helped spark a journey towards creating change in himself and his outlook on his future. As a result, each song on the release leans into a more positive and imaginative aura, signaling a return of confident artistry. By taking a broader, more organic approach to songwriting, he found inspiration in his current music diet, using everything from boom bap to jazz to help curate his neo-soul sound which Mike describes as "a regurgitation of an amalgamation of music I've been into all my life."

﻿While Get Off The Internet's title rallies against our overreliance on social media and online personas, lead single "mike's back" is a surefooted, motormouthed burst of positivity. "I feel like I'm back to myself," says Mike. "I was depressed and didn't really know what I was doing before, but now I'm back in the game and back on the form, personally and musically."

HEADACHE, who has already garnered attention from BBC Radio One, DORK Magazine, Broadway World and Kerrang! with the release of his first EP Food For Thwart, is enthusiastic that his expanding audience will be drawn to his the positivity of Get Off The Internet.

