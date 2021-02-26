HEADACHE Releases 'Get Off The Internet'

HEADACHE, the moniker of artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Duce, has released his introspective new EP Get Off The Internet. PRESS HERE to listen and PRESS HERE to order vinyl, out everywhere on April 16.

Get Off The Internet, which rallies against our overreliance on social media and online personas, is a coming of age album of sorts, reflecting on the cynicism, self-sabotage, and personal frustrations that Duce - former front-man of Lower Than Atlantis, the band proclaimed as the "future of British alternative-rock" - wrestled with during the early stages of recording the EP.

Wondering if he had already experienced his best days as an artist, Duce entered the recording studio fearful that he had peaked, feeling depressed and anxious. However, the process of recording Get Off The Internet sparked a drive in Duce to create change in himself and his outlook on his future.

As a result, each song on the EP leans into a more positive and imaginative aura, signaling a return of confident artistry. By taking a broader, more organic approach to songwriting, he found inspiration in his current music diet, which Duce describes as "a regurgitation of an amalgamation of music I've been into all my life."

This neo-soul sound, which uses everything from boom bap to jazz can be found on the album's first two singles, "mike's back"and "lifehaspassedmeby" and the record's focus track, "thaswassup." Alternative Press described "lifehaspassedmeby" as "a reflection on his life as an artist" with "his voice shining as he hits sweet falsettos" while SPIN called HEADACHE one of their "21 Artists Breaking Into 2021." BBC Radio One, DORK Magazine, B-sides and Badlands and Kerrang!, among others, have all also championed the project.

