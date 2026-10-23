HAUTE & FREDDY Release FILM NOIR Single and Music Video

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Haute & Freddy have released a new single, 'Film Noir,' written and produced by the duo and released alongside an official music video directed by Amalia Irons. Built around the dangerous glamour and shadowy romanticism of its namesake genre, 'Film Noir' turns love into a beautifully twisted mystery — one where desire and danger become increasingly difficult to tell apart.

Speaking to the song's theatrical inspiration, Haute & Freddy share: 'It should come as no shock to the royal court that we wanted our Halloween offering to feel as though the phantom himself created it... though no mere mortal could ever wear his mask, we can always try to conjure as much drama and lust into 3:48 seconds.'

'Film Noir' arrives with a B-side, 'In Your Eyes,' Haute & Freddy's take on the Peter Gabriel classic. The cover is one of two new Haute & Freddy tracks featured in Prime Video's new Amazon Original supernatural horror series Carrie, alongside their Amazon Music Original, 'Do You Remember The Lilacs,' which is out now.

Created for television by Mike Flanagan and based on Stephen King's iconic debut novel, Carrie is a bold, modern reinvention of the classic coming-of-age horror story. The series follows Carrie White as bullying, social-media cruelty, and mounting pressures collide with the emergence of her mysterious telekinetic powers. All episodes of Carrie are now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

The new music follows recent single 'Touch Touch,' Haute & Freddy's first release following their acclaimed debut album Big Disgrace. The track arrived alongside a striking official music video directed by Amalia Irons.

Beyond the music, Haute & Freddy recently extended their visual universe into fashion through a collaboration with Vancouver footwear designer John Fluevog. Longtime admirers of the brand — and already known for wearing Fluevog on stage and in the 'Touch Touch' video — Michelle and Lance worked with the designer on two custom tartan-inspired styles, named 'Haute' and 'Freddy.' Created specifically for the duo's stage wardrobes, the shoes made their debut during Haute & Freddy's sold-out Vancouver show at the Hollywood Theatre in September.

Haute & Freddy continue their year on the road, having spent much of 2026 bringing the world of Big Disgrace to stages around the globe. Following sold-out North American dates and festival appearances, the duo will kick off the U.K. and European leg of their sold-out Big Disgrace World Tour on November 4 in Berlin, with stops in Brussels, Amsterdam, Cologne, Paris, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Galway, Dublin and more, followed by two shows in Mexico City in December. The band has also just announced its 2027 Australian tour dates, including headline shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, alongside festival appearances at WOMADelaide and Golden Plains in March. The international run will continue with an appearance at Primavera Sound in Barcelona in June. For a full list of tour dates, visit www.hauteandfreddy.com/tour.

Comprised of Michelle Buzz and Lance Shipp, Haute & Freddy fuse theatrical flair, underground club culture and synth-driven maximalism into a bold alt-pop universe built around fearless self-expression. Their critically acclaimed debut album, Big Disgrace, introduced that world in full — a decadent collision of vintage spectacle, dancefloor catharsis and unapologetic individuality that has inspired a devoted fan community known as The Royal Court.

Big Disgrace Tracklist

Symphony for a Queen

Anti-Superstar

Sweet Surrender

Scantily Clad

Freaks

Shy Girl

Dance the Pain Away

Femme Hysteria

Fashion Over Function

Sophie

Showgirl At Heart

Fields of Versailles

I Like My People Weird

Haute & Freddy's Big Disgrace World Tour

11/04 – Huxleys – Berlin, DE

11/06 – Botanique Rotonde – Brussels, BE

11/07 – Stonewall Festival – The Hague, NL

11/08 – Bitterzoet – Amsterdam, NL

11/10 – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck – Cologne, DE

11/12 – Alhambra – Paris, FR

11/15 – King Tut's – Glasgow, UK

11/17 – Band on the Wall – Manchester, UK

11/18 – Heaven – London, UK

11/19 – Heaven – London, UK

11/21 – Róisín Dubh – Galway, IE

11/22 – The Button Factory – Dublin, IE

12/09 – Foro Indie Rocks – Mexico City, MX

12/10 – Foro Indie Rocks – Mexico City, MX

03/02 – The Metro Theatre – Sydney, NSW, AU

03/05 – The Princess Theatre – Brisbane, QLD, AU

03/05–03/08 – WOMADelaide – Adelaide, SA, AU **

03/06–03/08 – Golden Plains – Meredith, VIC, AU **

03/10 – 170 Russell – Melbourne, VIC, AU

06/03–06/05 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, ES **

** Festival Performance

Photo Credit: Joseph Wasilewski / @pentaxplayboi



Photo Credit: Joseph Wasilewski / @pentaxplayboi

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