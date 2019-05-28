Gus Dapperton Announces US Tour
Gus Dapperton's debut album Where Polly People Go To Read came out in April onAWAL Recordings, and today Gus announces that he will be heading out on a U.S. tourstarting in late September. Before the U.S. dates, he will be touring for the fourth time in Europe and afterwards will be touring for the very first time in Asia and Australia. Gus recently played a sold out show in London, on which Bristol In Stereo noted "you can't deny the energy the crowd and Dapperton possess together. Tour dates are below, tickets go on sale May 31 HERE.
Tour Dates (U.S. in bold):
6/21 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
7/6 - Barcelona, Spain @ Vida Festival
7/9 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F
7/10 - Utrecht, Holland @ Ekko
7/12 - Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
7/13 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
7/14 - Dour, Belgium @ Dour Festival
7/17 - Wiesbaden, Germany @ Kesselhaus
7/19 - Benicassim, Spain @ Benicassim Festival
7/20 - Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris
7/21 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany @ Melt Festival
7/23 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
7/24 - London, UK @ Heaven
8/1 - Alter Rhein Lustenau, Austria @ 30. Szene Openair Festival
8/3 - Waterford, Ireland @ All Together Now
9/28 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada
9/30 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar
10/1 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic
10/2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom
10/4 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/6 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater
10/9 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
10/10 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda
10/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklym Bowl
10/19 - Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater
10/20 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego
10/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
10/24 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
10/25 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/26 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/27 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/29 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic
10/31 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
11/1 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/2 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
11/5 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend
11/7 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
11/9 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
11/10 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AE
11/15 - Boston, MA @ Royale
11/16 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
11/26 - Taipei, Taiwan @ The Wall
11/28 - Tokyo, Japan @ Unit
11/29 - Seoul, South Korea @ V Hall
12/1 - Bangkok, Thailand @ Live Arena
12/4 - Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory
12/5 - Brisbane, Australia @ The Zoo
12/6 - Melbourne, Australia @ Howler
12/7 - Perth, Australia @ Jack Rabbit Slims