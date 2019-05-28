Gus Dapperton Announces US Tour

Gus Dapperton's debut album Where Polly People Go To Read came out in April onAWAL Recordings, and today Gus announces that he will be heading out on a U.S. tourstarting in late September. Before the U.S. dates, he will be touring for the fourth time in Europe and afterwards will be touring for the very first time in Asia and Australia. Gus recently played a sold out show in London, on which Bristol In Stereo noted "you can't deny the energy the crowd and Dapperton possess together. Tour dates are below, tickets go on sale May 31 HERE.

Tour Dates (U.S. in bold):

6/21 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

7/6 - Barcelona, Spain @ Vida Festival

7/9 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F

7/10 - Utrecht, Holland @ Ekko

7/12 - Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

7/13 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

7/14 - Dour, Belgium @ Dour Festival

7/17 - Wiesbaden, Germany @ Kesselhaus

7/19 - Benicassim, Spain @ Benicassim Festival

7/20 - Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris

7/21 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany @ Melt Festival

7/23 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

7/24 - London, UK @ Heaven

8/1 - Alter Rhein Lustenau, Austria @ 30. Szene Openair Festival

8/3 - Waterford, Ireland @ All Together Now

9/28 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada

9/30 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

10/1 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic

10/2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom

10/4 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/6 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

10/9 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

10/10 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

10/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklym Bowl

10/19 - Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater

10/20 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego

10/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/24 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

10/25 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/26 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/27 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/29 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic

10/31 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

11/1 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/2 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11/5 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend

11/7 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

11/9 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

11/10 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AE

11/15 - Boston, MA @ Royale

11/16 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

11/26 - Taipei, Taiwan @ The Wall

11/28 - Tokyo, Japan @ Unit

11/29 - Seoul, South Korea @ V Hall

12/1 - Bangkok, Thailand @ Live Arena

12/4 - Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory

12/5 - Brisbane, Australia @ The Zoo

12/6 - Melbourne, Australia @ Howler

12/7 - Perth, Australia @ Jack Rabbit Slims





