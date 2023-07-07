Guardrail Releases New Album 'Content'

The album is now available on streaming platforms.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Guardrail Releases New Album 'Content'

Chicago diet punk band Guardrail is excited to share Content, out now via Open Your Ears Records. Featuring recent singles “Silhouette” and “Joke’s On Me”, Content shows an evolution to the band’s sound and writing style. Listen to the new album here: https://ffm.to/contentlp, or purchase a physical copy at oyerecs.com.

The band shares: “We spent the last EP and singles dialing in our sound, so with this album we had the breathing room to dive into our style, fine-tune, and explore further. While there’s plenty of “classic Guardrail” songs, we also have a lot of firsts. Our first acoustic song, our first song with Alyssa taking over lead vocal duty, our first love song, and our first release where every member heavily contributed to the writing process. It’s super eclectic but it all sounds like Guardrail.”

Fans can check out a track by track breakdown of Content, exclusively on V13.

Guardrail is a band from Chicago, IL consisting of Kevin Andrew (vocals), Ken Ugel (guitar), Alyssa Laessig (bass, vocals), Doug Brand (drums) and Xack Brame (guitar). The band initially began calling themselves "diet punk" as a joke, but eventually they started to own it. They're not exactly “punk” in the traditional sense, though it’s their biggest influence. They're just here to sing happy songs about not-so-happy things, marinated in Jeppson's Malört and positive energy.

In 2020 the band signed to Richmond-based label Open Your Ears Records. They released their label debut, Yikes, later that year, garnering attention from Substream Magazine, The Noise, Chorus.fm, and more. Stay tuned for more coming soon from Guardrail at the links below.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
DRAG RACE Star Le Fil Releases Latest Single Splash Zone Photo
DRAG RACE Star Le Fil Releases Latest Single 'Splash Zone'

This new single follows Le Fil’s recent appearance on Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and his EP Le Filosophical, that featured his original tracks created each week for the show, a first in the franchise’s history, which included tracks like “East To The West” and “Yin To My Yang,” featured on his recent tours and performances for Drag Race UK.

2
Ashley Cooke Unlocks Two More Songs From Debut Album Shot in the Dark Photo
Ashley Cooke Unlocks Two More Songs From Debut Album 'Shot in the Dark'

Following the album announcement from the Grand Ole Opry stage, Cooke, “known for her honeyed vocals and personal songwriting” (American Songwriter), continues to give fans a glimpse into the heartfelt depths of her debut collection with brand-new songs “your place” and “enough to leave” available everywhere now.

3
Lord Afrixana Debuts Afro-Fusion Single No Dey Tire Photo
Lord Afrixana Debuts Afro-Fusion Single 'No Dey Tire'

Protect the Culture, a new label founded by respected music industry veteran and entrepreneur Marc Byers, has entered into a worldwide joint venture with Warner Records. Byers will also serve as an A&R consultant for Warner Records. He will work closely with Steve Carless, President of A&R and Karen Kwak, EVP/Head of A&R.

4
Laya Releases Defiant New Single Fd Up Photo
Laya Releases Defiant New Single 'F'd Up'

Staten Island soul sensation LAYA unleashes her defiant new single “F’d Up.” Listen HERE via Warner Records. The bold kiss-off anthem is the perfect introduction to the songstress’s upcoming project Bet That. “F’d Up” follows LAYA’s critically acclaimed Um, Hello EP from 2022.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDSGladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS
Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'
K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San DiegoK-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego
Video: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live VideoVideo: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live Video

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO