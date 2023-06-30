Guardrail Debuts 'Silhouette'

Chicago diet punk band Guardrail is giving fans another taste of their forthcoming album, Content, today with their new single “Silhouette”. Fans can check out the track now, here, and watch the music video here. Content, which also features recent single “Joke’s On Me”, is set to be released on July 7th via Open Your Ears Records. Fans can pre-save the new album here, or pre-order a physical copy here.

The band shares: “’Silhouette’ was the last track written for the album. The main riff came from an inside joke that we ended up building a song around. It’s also the first ‘love song’ we’ve ever done, a different change of pace from our usual doom-and-gloom lyrics.”

Guardrail is a band from Chicago, IL consisting of Kevin Andrew (vocals), Ken Ugel (guitar), Alyssa Laessig (bass, vocals), Doug Brand (drums) and Xack Brame (guitar). The band initially began calling themselves "diet punk" as a joke, but eventually they started to own it. They're not exactly “punk” in the traditional sense, though it’s their biggest influence. They're just here to sing happy songs about not-so-happy things, marinated in Jeppson's Malört and positive energy.



In 2020 the band signed to Richmond-based label Open Your Ears Records. They released their label debut, Yikes, later that year, garnering attention from Substream Magazine, The Noise, Chorus.fm, and more. Stay tuned for more coming soon from Guardrail at the links below.