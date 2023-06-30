Guardrail Debuts 'Silhouette'

Guardrail's new album is set to be released on July 7.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Guardrail Debuts 'Silhouette'

Chicago diet punk band Guardrail is giving fans another taste of their forthcoming album, Content, today with their new single “Silhouette”. Fans can check out the track now, here, and watch the music video here. Content, which also features recent single “Joke’s On Me”, is set to be released on July 7th via Open Your Ears Records. Fans can pre-save the new album here, or pre-order a physical copy here.

The band shares: “’Silhouette’ was the last track written for the album. The main riff came from an inside joke that we ended up building a song around. It’s also the first ‘love song’ we’ve ever done, a different change of pace from our usual doom-and-gloom lyrics.”

Guardrail is a band from Chicago, IL consisting of Kevin Andrew (vocals), Ken Ugel (guitar), Alyssa Laessig (bass, vocals), Doug Brand (drums) and Xack Brame (guitar). The band initially began calling themselves "diet punk" as a joke, but eventually they started to own it. They're not exactly “punk” in the traditional sense, though it’s their biggest influence. They're just here to sing happy songs about not-so-happy things, marinated in Jeppson's Malört and positive energy.
 
In 2020 the band signed to Richmond-based label Open Your Ears Records. They released their label debut, Yikes, later that year, garnering attention from Substream Magazine, The Noise, Chorus.fm, and more. Stay tuned for more coming soon from Guardrail at the links below.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Angelo De Augustine Shares New Album Toil And Trouble Photo
Angelo De Augustine Shares New Album 'Toil And Trouble'

The follow-up to 2021’s critically acclaimed collaboration with Sufjan Stevens, A Beginner’s Mind – and first solo effort since his 2019 breakthrough LP,  Tomb – Toil and Trouble has arrived to great reviews, including 8/10 stars from Uncut and 4/5 stars from Mojo, and an in-depth Artist Spotlight feature at Our Culture.

2
Sammy Virji & Flowdan Collab on Garage Cut Shella Verse Photo
Sammy Virji & Flowdan Collab on Garage Cut Shella Verse

Sammy Virji has swiftly made his mark on the electronic music space, proving to be both a pioneer and innovator of the UKG renaissance. Over the years, he’s crafted an ever-growing discography and unmissable live show which has propelled him to the forefront of UKG and underground UK Bass scene.

3
glaive Unveils New Song the car Photo
glaive Unveils New Song 'the car'

18-year-old breakout glaive shares a new single, “the car,” alongside a video directed by Adrian Villagomez. The video for “the car” is the third and final in a European trilogy shot in Georgia that also spans previous album singles “all i do is try my best” and “as if.” The forthcoming record will also include “im nothing thats all i am.'

4
Chris Stapleton Drops The Star-Spangled Banner on Streaming Photo
Chris Stapleton Drops 'The Star-Spangled Banner' on Streaming

Chris Stapleton’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner (Live from Super Bowl LVII).” Kentucky-born artist Chris Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 15x ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. In the past year, he’s been named Entertainer of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Buddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red VinylBuddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red Vinyl
Video: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I TrailerVideo: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I Trailer
Video: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee BriceVideo: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee Brice
Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'

Videos

Videos: Watch Kesha Perform 'GAG ORDER' Songs From 'Outer Space' Video Videos: Watch Kesha Perform 'GAG ORDER' Songs From 'Outer Space'
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury Video
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
LEOPOLDSTADT
SIX