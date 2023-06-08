Grove Street Announce Debut Album 'The Path To Righteousness'

Southampton hardcore/thrash quintet GROVE STREET have announced the release of their debut album, The Path to Righteousness, on September 29 through UNFD, with the release of the album's title track. Pre-order the album here.

"The Path to Righteousness represents and explores escapism and the importance of having outlets or vices to help forget about the struggles of life, and the paradoxical irony of how escaping every day life improves every day life," says guitarist Sandy.

Drummer Josh adds, "The track itself came together pretty organically in the practice room. I remember listening to Suicidal Tendencies and Power Trip at the time and wanted to capture a hybrid of groove and fast thrashy vibes. We wanted the last section to build and then finish strong and heavy. The repetitive vocal hook was added last minute in the studio, but it fast became my favourite part!"

Looking ahead to the album itself, Sandy shares, "We've worked on this record for a long time; it was a labor of love, from its inception to the DIY approach we took with the recording and mixing. This being our debut full length, we knew we wanted to level up on every front, which led us to be meticulous with every detail on every part of every song. We couldn't justify rushing it for the sake of feeding the machine. We’re extremely proud of it. Every track taps into a different part of what Grove Street is."