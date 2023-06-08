Grove Street Announce Debut Album 'The Path To Righteousness'

The album will be released on September 29.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Grove Street Announce Debut Album 'The Path To Righteousness'

Southampton hardcore/thrash quintet GROVE STREET have announced the release of their debut album, The Path to Righteousness, on September 29 through UNFD, with the release of the album's title track. Pre-order the album here.

"The Path to Righteousness represents and explores escapism and the importance of having outlets or vices to help forget about the struggles of life, and the paradoxical irony of how escaping every day life improves every day life," says guitarist Sandy.

Drummer Josh adds, "The track itself came together pretty organically in the practice room. I remember listening to Suicidal Tendencies and Power Trip at the time and wanted to capture a hybrid of groove and fast thrashy vibes. We wanted the last section to build and then finish strong and heavy. The repetitive vocal hook was added last minute in the studio, but it fast became my favourite part!"

Looking ahead to the album itself, Sandy shares, "We've worked on this record for a long time; it was a labor of love, from its inception to the DIY approach we took with the recording and mixing. This being our debut full length, we knew we wanted to level up on every front, which led us to be meticulous with every detail on every part of every song. We couldn't justify rushing it for the sake of feeding the machine. We’re extremely proud of it. Every track taps into a different part of what Grove Street is."

PHOTO CREDIT: Jack Orba


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Kenya Vaun Drops Vibrant New Summer Music Video Photo
Video: Kenya Vaun Drops Vibrant New 'Summer' Music Video

In the music video she captures the spirit of the season with this breezy and blissful sun-kissed visual. We see Kenya go about another monotonous day at her record store job, while cleaning and assisting customers she can’t help but think of the beautiful weather and summer vibes she’s missing out on.

2
Upper Wilds Share New Single Short Centuries Photo
Upper Wilds Share New Single 'Short Centuries'

Upper Wilds will be touring with  Pelican, including a Chicago album release show at the Metro alongside Uniform. In addition  Dan Friel will curate a series of outdoor concerts titled 'Interstellar Overpass' at Mama Tried in Brooklyn, featuring members of Oneida, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Guided By Voices and more.

3
KiNG MALA Drops Sunny Side Up New Track Out Now Photo
KiNG MALA Drops 'Sunny Side Up' New Track Out Now

KiNG MALA loses her appetite for a dying relationship on sassy new track “sunny side up.” NYLON premiered the accompanying video earlier, which follows KiNG MALA and her partner turning the breakfast table into a battleground, complete with food flying, utensils clashing, and the “cult leader”’s fierceness on full display.

4
Range Media Partners Welcomes Cory Litwin Photo
Range Media Partners Welcomes Cory Litwin

Joining Litwin will be his roster of more than 25 writers, producers and engineers spanning all genres of music, including Murda Beatz, Jason “Cheese” Goldberg and GRAMMY/EMMY winner Autumn Rowe. Litwin’s team, which includes managers Brennan Bryant and Ky Zaretsky, as well as coordinator Edson Higareda, will also join.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'
NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'
Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'
Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO