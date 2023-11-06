Griff Announces Intimate Shows in Los Angeles and New York

Global pop sensation Griff announces two intimate US shows for early 2024. She will play The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on February 6, before heading to New York City for a show at Le Poisson Rouge on February 9. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, November 7, at 10am PST — purchase HERE.

The announcement follows the release of Griff’s new three-song EP, vert1go vol.1. The EP is an atmospheric, cinematic, and intimate set of songs entwined by the teething issues of young adulthood.

The release was previewed by the fan-favorite lead single “Vertigo,” a rollercoaster of a record about feeling upside-down and the general disorientation of your early twenties. “Into The Walls” is powerfully nostalgic for the naivety of adolescence, while “19th Hour” chronicles a communication-breakdown with the observational style that’s always grounded Griff’s songwriting as mature beyond those formative, ‘Vertigo’-inducing years.

Griff Live Shows:

February 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

February 9 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

About Griff:

Griff is the multi-faceted modern pop star where normal rules need not apply. Born and raised outside of London, she started making music early in her teens. She realized at an early age — whether through her Chinese-Jamaican roots or her all-encompassing approach spanning songwriting, production, fashion, and design — that she was different.

From day one, Griff’s learning curve has proved similarly sideways: she played just one gig prior to the pandemic in support of DIY EP Mirror Talk, with lockdown mixtape One Foot In Front of The Other rocketing Griff to pop stardom whilst stuck in her bedroom. The barrier-breaking project won Griff the prestigious BRITS Rising Star award and two NME Awards. To date, she has amassed over 660M streams in support of homemade hits like “Black Hole” and “Head on Fire.”

Finally unleashed from lockdown, Griff has since been invited to tour with some of the world’s biggest artists (Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Florence + the Machine) and built an impassioned fanbase wherever her signature bubble-ponytail took her. It’s a back-to-front breakthrough that has also seen Griff play her first ever festivals — most recently, opening for HAIM at All Points East — and sell out shows on her own, like London’s landmark Brixton Academy.