Greta Van Fleet Announces Dreams In Gold Tour

Following this year's sold-out headline events and a #1 Billboard Rock Album, Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet are confirmed for their forthcoming Dreams in Gold tour, which kicks off March 10th with the band making a triumphant return to their original stomping grounds in Michigan for a string of arena shows followed by Midwest dates and international shows in Mexico, Europe and the UK.

Grammy-nominated group Rival Sons and critically acclaimed rising artist The Velveteers will support the Live Nation & Frank Productions produced North American shows. Tickets are on sale this Friday, November 12th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. There will be a fan presale on November 10th, and a local venue presale on November 11th. See a complete list of dates below.

Strange Horizons, the band's specialty events in 2021, saw sold-out shows in Nashville, Bridgeport, Chicago and Los Angeles. The group's critically acclaimed album The Battle at Garden's Gate was released earlier this year to extensive chart success and fanfare, debuting at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan back in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers, vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over two million albums worldwide, performed on late night television shows, topped the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2019.

Tour Dates

March 10-Wings Event Center-Kalamazoo, MI

March 12-The DeltaPlex Arena-Grand Rapids, MI

March 13-Dow Event Center-Saginaw, MI

March 16-Dort Financial Center-Flint, MI

March 17-EMU Convocation Center-Ypsilanti, MI

March 19- Mountain Health Arena-Huntington, WV

March 22-Kohl Center-Madison, WI

March 23-Resch Center-Green Bay, WI

March 25-CHI Health Center Omaha-Omaha, NE

March 26- Peoria Civic Center-Peoria, IL

March 29-Heritage Bank Center-Cincinnati, OH

March 30- GIANT Center - Hershey, PA

April 1-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena-Atlantic City, NJ

April 2-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena-Atlantic City, NJ

May 3 -Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

May 16-Pepsi Center-Mexico City, Mexico

June 5-Grona Lund-Stockholm, Sweden

June 11-Theatre Antique de Vienne-Vienne, France

June 14-Tanzbrunnen-Cologne, Germany

June 15-Jarhunderthalle-Frankfurt, Germany

June 23-Fairview-Dublin, Ireland

June 25-Alexandra Palace, London, UK

June 28-O2 Apollo-Manchester, UK

June 29-O2 Apollo-Manchester, UK

Listen to their new album, "Battle at Garden's Gate" here: