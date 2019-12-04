Grammy Museum and Musicares Announce Online Holiday Auction

This year's holiday auction from the GRAMMY Museum and MusiCares features 70 exclusive items such as guitars signed by the Jonas Brothers, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood; signed albums from Quincy Jones, Bon Jovi and the Red Hot Chili Peppers; and microphones signed by Maren Morris, Kasey Musgraves and Kelly Clarkson. The auction also includes collectable posters, photographs and a Frank Sinatra tribute book signed by Garth Brooks, Seth MacFarlane, Jeremy Renner and more.

Bidders will also have the opportunity to score tickets to the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Aerosmith in Los Angeles on Jan. 24, 2020. In addition, music fans can bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences including a VIP seat filler experience or platinum tickets to the 62nd GRAMMY Awards® to be held in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.

The Online Auctions launched Sunday, December 1, 2019 at www.ebay.com/grammy and runs through Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form-from the technology of the recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our cultural identity.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, "like" the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.

A friend and ally of the music community, MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. A four-star charity and safety net in times of need, MusiCares offers confidential preventative, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues. Through the generosity of our donors and volunteer professionals, our dedicated team works across the country to ensure the music community has the resources and support it needs.

For more information, visit www.musicares.org, "like" MusiCares on Facebook, and follow @MusiCares on Twitter and Instagram.





