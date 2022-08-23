Grace Davies Makes Production Debut With New Single 'Already Gone' & Announces EP 'It Wasn't Perfect, But We Tried'

Singer-songwriter, vocal powerhouse and now-producer Grace Davies pushes her artistry firmly into sixth-gear with the release of 'Already Gone', a heart-wrenching ballad about self-reflection and relationship sabotage. Listen here.

With the release of the track, Grace announces her third EP, It Wasn't Perfect, But We Tried, five smart, sassy, genre-crossing songs that find the 25 year old confidently claiming control of her career - turning the tables on her sad girl persona and taking the reins with new-found talent in production. The EP is due for release 7th October 2022.

On this new offering taken from the forthcoming EP, Grace continues to showcase her raw, flawless tone and songwriting prowess, this time making her production debut with her first fully self-produced release. The track boasts a melodic piano motif, melancholic string orchestration by Sally Herbert (Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Florence & The Machine), and is an all-female co-write, penned by Grace with Rachel Furner and Katya Edwards - "It was fantastic - three women in a room pouring their hearts out".

Sat in the producer's chair for the first time, Grace comments on her most confident and accomplished release yet: "During lockdowns I had to make my own demos and record my own vocals because the studios were shut," says Grace. "I've always had a producer's head, just never an engineer's hands. I knew what I wanted, but not how to achieve it. Learning that has given me massive confidence. It's taught me to stand up for myself, both in and outside the studio." 'Already Gone' and the upcoming EP finds Grace a true multi-hyphenate.

On the meaning of the track and its emotive lyricism, Grace says: "I always write songs about boys that have done me wrong and how that has caused me heartbreak, but 'Already Gone' breaks my heart for a very different reason. The song is about a relationship that I self-sabotaged and really messed up, which is super hard to admit.

Recognising your flaws and your own wrong doings when a relationship comes to an end takes huge courage, and there is absolutely nothing worse than wanting to do everything in your power to get that person back and make it right but knowing it's a lost cause. Having to accept that someone doesn't want you anymore is tough, but perhaps tougher when you know it's your own fault."

Grace's music is resonating more than ever, especially when it comes to modern relationships. Striking a chord with fans, her songs are also finding homes within current pop culture; Grace has had four syncs to date on the 2022 season of ITV2's Love Island, including previous single 'Wolves', soundtracking key moments in the popular reality TV show. Fans will see Grace showcase these songs, plus brand new music live at her upcoming sold-out show at St. Pancras Old Church, London on 31st August 2022, her first ever headline gig.

'Already Gone' follows the release of stomping sing-along anthem 'Wolves,' a rip-roaring power-punch to the past and a life-affirming ode to owning your mistakes. The track was written back in the Summer of 2017 (co-written by Grace with David Sneddon and Anu Pillai) the year Grace became the first contestant - and finalist - in X Factor history to showcase original material which also gained numerous Top 10s throughout the competition.

Performed in the semi-final, 'Wolves' was a fan-favourite ever since. Grace released 'Wolves' independently last month, being previously signed to now-defunct label SYCO (Sony Music). The track was accompanied by an eccentric music video.

"I believe in trilogies and it's a thread that ties the EPs together", says Grace of forthcoming third EP It Wasn't Perfect, But We Tried. The five-track record will have two songs fully self-produced by Grace, the rest co-produced, and is the follow-up to last year's EP i wonder if you wonder, a personal collection of tracks which marked the artist's astounding progress since embracing the journey into releasing independently.

Standout release 'roots' reached an the Top 3 in the UK iTunes Single Charts, entering the Official Chart Company Top 100 and the UK Big Top 40, as well as gaining plays on BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, Heart & Capital FM along with a raft of regional support. The EP saw Grace reach 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

2020 EP Friends With The Tragic confirmed Grace's reputation as an undeniably talented songwriter. Released via The Orchard, it was written between the UK and Sweden alongside heavyweights Adam Argyle (Dua Lipa), Andrew Jackson (Rag N Bone Man), Duck Blackwell (Louis Tomlinson, Lost Frequencies) and Lauren Aquilina (Rina Sawayama, Demi Lovato, Little Mix).

Grace's impeccable songwriting talents artfully document the human condition, and with a poet's ease, her honest lyrics come alive through her unique vocal and haunting melodies which have seen her gain acclaim from the likes of The Times, BBC, PopJustice, Official Charts, MTV, NOTION, Wonderland, DORK and The Line of Best Fit. As well as penning her own tracks, Grace has also undertaken extensive time in the studio writing for her peers, collaborating with the likes of Frances, Lauren Aquilina and Lostboy among many others.

Ever pushing herself, Grace Davies is an all-encompassing musician and a fearless young pop artist who's showing no signs of slowing down.

Watch the new music video here: