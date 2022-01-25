Governors Ball Music Festival 2022 Lineup Announcement

Founders Entertainment is thrilled to announce the lineup for the 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival, set to take place Friday, June 10th through Sunday, June 12th at the Citi Field complex in Queens. After celebrating the festival's 10th anniversary this past fall with an incredibly successful and cathartic experience described by Rolling Stone as "the spiritual healing we all desperately needed," Governors Ball 2022 will once again serve as the kickoff to summer, returning to the event's traditional early June dates.

And what better way to welcome the season than an incredible lineup of 60+ performing artists including headliners J. Cole, Halsey, and Kid Cudi, all with strong ties to NYC. With J. Cole having attended St. Johns in Queens, and Halsey and Kid Cudi having launched their careers in The Big Apple. They're joined across the weekend by performers including Flume, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Glass Animals, Migos, Jack Harlow, Kaytranada, Joji, Louis The Child, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, Still Woozy, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Becky G, Black Pumas and many more.

A special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets will be available exclusively for Citi® Cardmembers from today, January 25th at 10:00 AM EST through Thursday, January 27th at 11:59 AM EST. Citi® presale link available here.

3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) will be available to All Ages via GovBall.com beginning Thursday, January 27th at 12:00 PM EST.

Governors Ball's 10th anniversary in 2021 was a welcome return for music fans hungry for the festival experience after the previous year's quiet. That emotionally charged energy was palpable both off and on stage, where as Rolling Stone reported, "Caroline Polacheck began to cry during her first song because she was so moved to see people enjoying live music again." Billie Eilish highlighted her own love for and history with the festival, having gone from a mid-day act to a headliner in just a few years. "I played Gov Ball in 2018 ... and it was my favorite thing in the world.... It was my favorite thing I'd ever done, and this might be that, the second time," she said.

"Gov Ball 2021 was unquestionably a success," wrote Gothamist of the weekend. "In short, it was a blast," said Consequence, while AV Club praised the "genre-diverse lineup that had something for everyone." Just as was the case with last year's event, Governors Ball will again work in close consultation with the Mayor's Office and City of New York to create appropriate health guidelines to keep staff, guests, artists and fans safe. The work the Founders Entertainment team put into the 2021 event did not go unnoticed. "Out of the five music festivals we attended, Governors Ball had the best COVID screening," wrote Okayplayer. The 2022 edition will also feature a signature lineup of the best food NYC has to offer, as well as craft cocktails, beer, surprise pop-up performances from subway and street performers, eye-catching art installations, and more.

Governors Ball Music Festival promoters Founders Entertainment will also be making a $25,000 donation to the New York City Mayor's Fund's relief efforts for the victims of the Bronx apartment building fire. The Founders Entertainment team was devastated to learn about the tragedy. As born and bred New Yorkers, the festival co-founders have made giving back to the city Governors Ball calls home a priority throughout the festival's decade long history. Founders Entertainment has proudly supported the local community through their Gov Ball Gives Back program, and are always ready to step up in times of need as well.

The greater Governors Ball community can show their individual support for the victims as well by donating to the relief effort via the Bronx Fire Relief Fund.

Full Governors Ball 2022 Lineup:

Friday, June 10th:

Kid Cudi

Migos

Jack Harlow

Louis The Child

Black Pumas

Skepta

Quinn XCII

Madeon

JPEGMAFIA

beabadoobee

Coi Leray

Channel Tres

Samia

Blu DeTiger

Aly & AJ

Paris Texas

Julia Wolf

Between Friends

Ultra Q

Plastic Picnic

Saturday, June 11th:

Halsey

Flume

Roddy Ricch

Joji

Still Woozy

ASHNIKKO

YG

Chelsea Cutler

Tove Lo

Denzel Curry

Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal)

Gus Dapperton

Benee

Peach Tree Rascals

The Teskey Brothers

Valley

Almost Monday

Dehd

OCTAVIO the Dweeb

Millington

Sunday, June 12th:

J. Cole

Playboi Carti

Glass Animals

Kaytranada

Clairo

Becky G

Jazmine Sullivan

100 gecs

Japanese Breakfast

J.I.D

COIN

Soccer Mommy

Surf Curse

DUCKWRTH

Del Water Gap

Jax

Ken Car$on

De'Wayne

The Brummies

Kaien Cruz