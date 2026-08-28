Good Neighbours Release New Single MARY JANE via Polydor Records

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Good Neighbours have released their new single 'Mary Jane' via Polydor Records. The track follows 'Superstar,' with the UK duo comprising Oli Fox and Scott Verrill continuing to lean into a rawer, more energetic sound they have been building this era. Where 'Superstar' captured the rush of catching feelings, 'Mary Jane' picks up the thread, trading the giddy high for something more captivating and unresolved.

'Mary Jane' feels like a step towards a new sound for us. We wrote it in about an hour while we were finishing up 'Superstar,' said Good Neighbours, 'and it almost feels like the second part of the narrative. It's about that feeling of being completely infatuated with someone - when you're so drawn to them but have no idea how to approach them. It's intoxicating.'

The video for 'Mary Jane,' directed by Harv Pearson, follows a boy trying to win over a girl at a house party through a brilliantly awkward mating dance, interwoven with performance shots of Oli and Scott, who eventually abandon the sidelines to join the party themselves.

'I was really interested in the strange performance of attraction, especially when it's coming from someone who doesn't quite know how to express what they're feeling. In 'Mary Jane' we meet this genuinely uncomfortable, awkward guy who then unexpectedly reveals himself as an exceptional mover, with his dance becoming a kind of mating ritual,' said Harv Pearson.

Good Neighbours are playing festivals around the world this summer, including Up In The Sky in Aspen, CO, Summersonic in Tokyo and Osaka, Parklive in Johannesburg, SA and Oceanway in Santa Monica, CA. More information is available at wearegoodneighbours.com. The duo has already played Bottlerock, Over Oslo, Isle of Wight and Pinkpop this year, Glastonbury, Outside Lands and many other festivals in previous years.

Since forming in late 2023, Good Neighbours have experienced a rise that few new acts achieve. Their acclaimed 2025 debut album BLUE SKY MENTALITY has amassed over 1.4 billion combined global streams. Lead single 'Home,' certified Platinum in the UK, also spent 11 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and 40 weeks in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, becoming the most streamed debut single worldwide from a new artist in 2024.

Follow-up singles 'Daisies,' 'Ripple' and 'People Need People' further established Good Neighbours' reputation for unselfconsciously huge pop songs that take aim at the head and the heart. With 'Superstar' and now 'Mary Jane,' the duo continue building out a bold new chapter.

Good Neighbours – 2026 Tour Dates

August 27 - Grand Arena, Cape Town, South Africa

August 30 - Parklive Jozi Festival, Johannesburg, South Africa

September 27 - Oceanway Festival, Santa Monica, CA

Photo Credit: Harv Pearson



Photo Credit: Harv Pearson

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