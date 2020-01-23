Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Music Video For 'Lost'

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have debuted a brand new music video for their song "Lost" today. Directed by Joelle Grace Taylor, the stunningly-filmed piece follows a person on their journey of self-discovery.

Watch the video below!

"The song reminds me that we all make mistakes and lose the plot of our own stories sometimes," says lead singer John Rzeznik. "We get distracted with the cheap, shiny, sights and sounds of a world in disarray but ultimately, we find where we need to be if we keep our eyes open for what really matters."

"Lost" is taken from Goo Goo Dolls' brand new 12th studio album Miracle Pill [Warner Records], which arrived in Fall 2019. The record was described as "potentially the biggest Dolls album released to date [Planet Rock]", as well as one that "easily stands alongside the best of their career [PopMatters]." The engaging and timely album also features numerous other instant-classics such as the smash single "Miracle Pill", "Indestructible", "Autumn Leaves", and the massive pop anthem "Fearless", which was added to the LA Dodgers in-stadium playlist last season.

With an upcoming February UK tour and more US dates on the horizon, the band is set to kick of 2020 with a bang. For information on all of the band's upcoming tour dates, visit their website HERE.





