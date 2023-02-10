Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Glockenbach, Joel Corry, & Tenchi Release 'Yeah (Feat. Clockclock)'

Following hits like "Redlight" and the Top 2 hit "Brooklyn."

Feb. 10, 2023  

Glockenbach, Joel Corry, Tenchi, and ClockClock, the most visionary minds in house, dance and electronic pop join forces to release their new single "Yeah." It's a melancholic, driving floor banger.

Individually, they are among the most progressive artists within the European club and dance scene but together they form a true all-star team. For "Yeah", four house, dance and electronic pop greats have come together: As sound and beat innovators, storytellers and pop revolutionaries, the anonymous artist collective Glockenbach has earned a standing as one of the world's most exciting new electro projects.

Glockenbach is the only DJ act with two top 20 singles in the 2022 annual airplay charts and has been awarded gold and platinum in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for over 200 million total streams of tracks such as "Redlight", "Dirty Dancing" and "Brooklyn."

For over ten years, London DJ and producer Joel Corry has been one of the main driving forces within the global dance community. Early on in his career, the British superstar and multiple BRIT Award nominee celebrated phenomenal streaming and airplay successes from the US to Australia, and subsequently worked with high-profile acts such as David Guetta, Charli XCX, Mabel, Saweetie and others.

His mega-hit, "Head & Heart", released in 2020, went triple gold in Germany and just broke the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify. After his residencies in Ibiza and Las Vegas, and appearances at festivals such as Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland and Electric Zoo, Joel Corry entered the UK charts at number 18 last summer with the single "History (feat. Becky Hill)".

Producer and songwriter Tenchi also has an impressive number of high-profile collaborations with the biggest acts in dance and pop under his belt - including superstars like David Guetta, Becky Hill, Galantis, R3hab, Don Diablo, Sigala, Jonas Blue, Robin Schulz, Steve Aoki, and Alle Farben. After the release of his single collaboration "It Wasn`t Me (feat. Shaggy & Moss Kena)", Tenchi now proves his golden hand for gripping beats on the brand new "Yeah".

ClockClock rounds off the record with his melancholic vocals. As the only act with two #1 singles in last year's airplay charts, the singer and musician is also considered one of the most exciting newcomers in German pop music. Following hits like "Redlight" and the Top 2 hit "Brooklyn."

Listen to the new single here:



