Glaive Confirms Summer Headline Tour Dates

Tickets will be available for artist presale beginning Wednesday, May 3 at 10:00 A.M. local time.

May. 01, 2023  

In celebration of glaive's forthcoming new album, i care so much that i dont care at all, the 18-year-old breakout will embark on an extensive tour this summer with support from special guests Origami Angel and Oso Oso.

The run will find glaive performing across North America, including dates at New York's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' The Wiltern, Chicago's Metro and in his hometown at Asheville's The Orange Peel. See full routing below.

Additional presales will be available throughout this week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, May 5 at 10:00 A.M. local time. See here for additional information and to purchase tickets.

"as if," the first single from i care so much that i dont care at all, is out now with an accompanying video directed by Adrian Villagomez. Produced with previous collaborators Jeff Hazin and Ralph Castelli, the track follows previous singles "three wheels and it still drives!" and "minnesota is a place that exists," and begins with a sampling of actor Timothée Chalamet performing a monologue from the off-Broadway play, Prodigal Son, in one of his first acting roles.

glaive is coming off a monumental 2022, which began with a supporting slot on The Kid LAROI's European tour, followed by an extensive run of headline dates across the U.K. and U.S., including a set at Austin City Limits music festival.

The North Carolina born artist's three EPs to date-cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and then i'll be happy with ericdoa-have received widespread critical acclaim, landing him at the top of Best Of lists from The New York Times, The FADER and more, resulting in a collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly on "more than life."

Growing up in the small town of Hendersonville, North Carolina, glaive was first drawn to the sounds of radio-friendly pop songs he'd listen to in the car with his mom. His listening soon pulled him into the nascent world of SoundCloud rap and the dejected, genre-mashing songs of Lil Peep. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he spent a month indoors, in his room with black-out curtains.

It was out of this period that his first songs came to be. He collaborated with friends he met online, forming musical collectives and experimenting with production. His subsequent rise was meteoric, powered by a steady stream of new music that quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following. More music from glaive is imminent.

GLAIVE LIVE

July 27-San Francisco, CA-The Fillmore*
July 28-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*
July 29-San Diego, CA-The Observatory North Park*
August 1-Austin, TX-Scoot Inn*
August 2-Dallas, TX-The Studio Factory*
August 4-Atlanta, GA-Terminal West*
August 5-Orlando, FL-The Beacham*
August 8-Asheville, NC-The Orange Peel*
August 10-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club†
August 11-Philadelphia, PA-TLA†
August 12-New York, NY-Webster Hall†
August 14-Boston, MA-Royale†
August 16-Toronto, ON-The Danforth Music Hall†
August 18-Chicago, IL-Metro†
August 19-Detroit, MI-Majestic Theatre†
*with Origami Angel
†with Oso Oso

Photo credit: Oliver Seid



