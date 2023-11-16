Giulia Tess Teams Up With They Hate Change On '4-2-2'

“4-2-2” follows recent single “Gloves”, taken from Giulia's forthcoming football-themed EP, “Serie A”, out 8 December 2023.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Giulia Tess Teams Up With They Hate Change On '4-2-2'

London-based, Italian artist Giulia Tess, shares new single “4-2-2”, a raucous collab with East Coast rap duo, They Hate Change. Blending Giulia's rich and emotive synth-led take on club music with the Florida-based duo's electro-footwork-hiphop-hybrid, the result is an impossible-to-pigeonhole, big dancefloor banger with a punkish attitude.

“4-2-2” follows recent single “Gloves”, taken from Giulia's forthcoming football-themed EP, “Serie A”, out 8 December 2023 on LG105, with beautifully captured artwork bringing the theme to life.

In Giulia's own words, “4-2-2 had been sitting in my hard drive for a very long time, and I always wanted to collaborate with someone else on it as it never felt complete without a voice. I'm particularly attached to the hook synth, but it was always missing something. I'd been following THC for a while and I adored their sound - so I reached out to them to see if they wanted to collaborate.

It's always a bit strange when you are complete strangers talking about a collaborative project that you hold very closely to your heart but in the end, they loved this song. They wrote their part remotely, and then we finally got to meet in person this summer. They're really amazing artists and they really gave the finishing touch to this track I've held onto for so long - now I can't imagine it any other way!”

With a unique talent for creating melodies and rhythms, laced with intricate percussive elements, Giulia Tess has that rare ability to make music that moves and inspires listeners both on and off the dancefloor. Over the last decade she's explored many sounds from across the electronic sphere and has painstakingly honed her craft. Now, she stands out from the crowd with her emotive, percussion-driven electronica.

In 2016, Giulia Tess followed her influences and moved to London, quickly diving right into the buzzing music scene, collaborating with forward-thinking collectives like Femme Culture, Nervous Horizon and More Time. Since then, Giulia has become a mainstay in the global club scene, and key player in the local dance community.

She has played at revered underground venues including fabric, Phonox and The Cause, currently holds down a regular Rinse FM residency, and has appeared on NTS, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 1Xtra and more. Having released on labels including Scarlet Tiger., HE.SHE.THEY and Future Bounce, Giulia's music has been widely supported by tastemakers including Bicep, Ross From Friends, Max Cooper, Skrillex, Objekt, Roman, Flügel, to name but a few. With her forthcoming project, Serie A, Giulia continues to cement her space as an essential artist in the electronic sphere.

Photo Credit: Ella Mitchell



