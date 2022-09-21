Girls in Synthesis Announce New Album 'The Rest Is Distraction'

Experimental post-punk outfit GIRLS IN SYNTHESIS are set to release the eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2020's incendiary debut, 'Now Here's An Echo From Your Future'. Entitled 'The Rest Is Distraction' and available this coming October 14th via the band's own label Own It/Cargo Records, it's mix of fractured guitar, crushing drums and bass, intense vocals and lyrical content - create as challenging a record as you will hear this year.

Formed in 2016, GIRLS IN SYNTHESIS are John Linger (bass / vocals), Jim Cubitt (guitar / keys) and Nicole Pinto (drums). The trio's double a-sided debut single 'The Mound'/'Disappear' came out in the early part of 2017, and since then they have established themselves as the most forward thinking, viscerally challenging band around with unmissable live shows that continue to excite and astound in equal measure.

Recorded last year amidst the uncertainty of continuous lockdowns as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic, 'The Rest Is Distraction' is far darker in content than its predecessor. Mainly exploring internal and mental struggles as opposed to external current affairs, it focuses on the claustrophobia of emotional anguish and continues to bravely delve into previously unventured topics.

Featuring frequent collaborators funkcutter and Stanley Bad on horns and violin, respectively, two songs also see Eleni Poulou, ex-The Fall, on keyboards. The album was mixed by long-term collaborator Max Walker, with stunning landscape photographer by Bea Dewhurst. The album was mastered in France by Ayumu Matsuo.

Today, Girls In Synthesis release a new track ahead of the album's release entitled 'My Husband'. Musically, it's a slight departure for the band with a sparse four-on the-floor disco beat propelling the track, but there's still a real feeling of dread that runs through the song both musically and lyrically.

"I wrote it from the angle of someone living with a physically abusive partner, and the fear, isolation and anxiety they manage daily. I see this as a key track on the record. The intensity is created through minimalism, rather than full on noise. It's a hard thing to pull off. And I think we really did," explains vocalist and bassist John.

"With the video we really tried to capture the tension that hangs over the song. That isolation and vulnerability, with it being too literal," details guitarist Jim. "The subject matter of the song must be treated with respect, and we did that by presenting the viewer with a series of images that frame the outside world that exists alongside their internal, domestic reality."

Sonically atramentous and less one dimensional than the band's debut, 'The Rest Is Distraction', takes its cues from 'Join Hands' era Siouxsie & The Banshees, Brainiac and Crass' 'Christ The Album', among others.

From the first crackle of electricity on the opening track, to the heart wrenching taped voice-recording on the final outro, this LP triumphantly retains every ounce of intensity and vitality that makes Girls In Synthesis THE most captivating band to emerge from the UK DIY underground in recent years.

'The Rest Is Distraction' comes out on Friday 14th October 2022 via the band's own label Own It/Cargo Records and is available for pre-order HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

13/10/22 - NORTHAMPTON - Black Prince

14/10/22 - LONDON - The Lexington

15/10/22 - TUNBRIDGE WELLS - Sussex Arms

19/10/22 - BRISTOL - The Louisiana

20/10/22 - MANCHESTER - The Peer Hat

21/10/22 - NOTTINGHAM - Bodega

22/10/22 - BRIGHTON - Green Door Store

09/11/22 - GHENT - Bar Bricolage [w. Cocaine Piss]

10/11/22 - BRUSSELS - Magasin4

11/11/22 - TOURNAI - Water Moulin

12/11/22 - SIEGEN - Veb Siegen

13/11/22 - HAMBURG - Westwerk

14/11/22 - COPENHAGEN - Rahuset

15/11/22 - ODENSE - Posten

16/11/22 - BERLIN - Urban Spree

17/11/22 - FRIEBURG - Slow Club

18/11/22 - WURZBURG - Cafe Cairo

19/11/22 - NUREMBERG - Desi

20/11/22 - UTRECHT - Db's

07/12/22 - GLASGOW - The Flying Duck

08/12/22 - NEWCASTLE - Zerox

09/12/22 - HULL - The Adelphi

10/12/22 - BIRMINGHAM - Dark Horse