Gilligan Moss Release Claymation Music Video for New Single 'Slow Down'

Chicago bred, Brooklyn based electronic duo Gilligan Moss kick off 2021 with new single and video 'Slow Down', out February 10.

Combining carefree vocals, warm instrumentation and the most infectious of basslines, 'Slow Down' is a fresh, feel good nu-disco / house jam that's been crafted for an eternal summer. The track will feature on their forthcoming self-titled debut album, out April 9 on Foreign Family Collective.

"As The Eagles say, take it easy," they explain. "'Slow Down' is a song of universal feeling; it's driving 5 mph with the windows down, enjoying the crumbled oreos at the bottom of a milkshake. We wrote this while we were decamped at GilMo HQ and if you listen closely, you can hear Merle the dog singing along too. Wash, rinse, repeat."

Accompanying the track is Gilligan Moss performing 'Slow Down' in claymation as they morph into different versions of themselves, in the sea as octopuses, in their natural element outdoors, in the club, as children, and in outer space. The duo is observed by an older gentleman who glides through each scene effortlessly via skateboard, picking up elements from the guys surroundings adding color and joy to his own life.

The video is directed by Italian claymation artist and set designer Francesca Morea, who worked meticulously to create the plasticine characters and backgrounds composed of various materials- polystyrene, plasticine, and paints. When animating the sets, Francesca worked at an impressive 14 frames per second, moving the characters again and again to create the defining movement, what she defines as a "surreal journey".

Gilligan Moss added "Slow Down is a song about taking it easy and having a good time, so we filled the video with the people and places that make us feel that way. The director, Francesca Morea, was incredibly fun to work with and her style is so warm so it fit well with the music. It's filled with little easter eggs and appearances by some of the Foreign Family crew"

'Slow Down' follows December's single release 'Lee's Last Dance', alongside previous singles 'Ultraparadíso' and 'Ferris Wheel' featuring Swedish DJ and producer duo Rebecca & Fiona, all of which can be heard on the upcoming album release. The guys also recently released their first remix of their year for 'Wendy's Yard' by pop disco divas EKKAH.

Childhood friends who have known each other since the age of three, Ben and Evan of Gilligan Moss have toured with Glass Animals, Toro Y Moi and Tourist, played major festivals such as Coachella, Pitchfork Paris and Electric Forest and, more recently, released a 13-track mix for Adventure Time: Distant Lands - a spin-off of the popular Cartoon Network show Adventure Time - where they remixed and reimagined original clips from the show.

With another infectious single under their belt and a debut album on the way, 2021 is primed to be a career-defining year for Gilligan Moss.

Watch the new claymation video here: