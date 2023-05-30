Georgia Releases Her Own Remix of 'It's Euphoric' Featuring Years and Years

Euphoric, Georgia’s third album is due July 28 on Domino.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 3 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Georgia has shared her own remix of “It’s Euphoric” featuring Olly Alexander of Years & Years.

Georgia has been working with Olly Alexander over the last year and having forged a close bond, she asked him to hop on her new remix. The resulting track is a blast of pure dance abandonment with Olly’s dulcet vocals interweaving with Georgia’s.

Olly said about the remix: “It was so dreamy to jump on Georgia’s song It’s Euphoric. I feel that we are two peas in a pod and we have a lot of fun making stuff together. I’m really in awe of her many talents and I hope everybody loves this remix as much as I do.”

Euphoric, Georgia’s third album is due July 28 on Domino, was co-produced by Rostam (Haim, Clairo, Carly Rae Jepsen) and marks the first time Georgia has worked with another producer on her own material.

It follows her club-coercing last record, the universally adored and critically acclaimed Seeking Thrills which well and truly cemented her as one of the UK’s premier producers and songwriters. Since then, Georgia has collaborated with the likes of Gorillaz, Shygirl, Baby Tate, Dan Carey and David Jackson, most recently writing on Shania Twain’s new album Queen Of Me.

Having written her last two albums within a three-metre radius of her bedroom, it was important for Georgia to find a new physical and emotional space in which to write and working with Rostam in LA was just that. A crucial part of the writing process for her was learning to relinquish control and Euphoric sees Georgia stepping out from behind the recording desk and establishing herself as a unique left-field pop artist.

Georgia recently shared the remix of “It’s Euphoric” by Mura Masa, stream here, and watch the video for “It’s Euphoric” here.

Euphoric is available to pre-order on Georgia’s store-exclusive colored vinyl (w/ mirrorboard sleeve), standard vinyl, cassette, CD and digitally.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Will Spooner 



RELATED STORIES - Music

Caesar Spencer Releases AA-Side Single Hail Caesar Photo
Caesar Spencer Releases AA-Side Single 'Hail Caesar'

An epic theme that ushers-in a collection filled with plot twists aplenty, “Hail Caesar” is the electrifying opening track of ‘Get Out Into Yourself’. Inspired by Dick Dale’s infamous “Misirlou” (perhaps best known for its role in ‘Pulp Fiction’) it features the talents of French punk icon Gilles Tandy (les Olivensteins) and Jean Felzine (Mustang).

Richard Walters Returns With Atmospheric New Single Move On Photo
Richard Walters Returns With Atmospheric New Single 'Move On'

Richard Walters - presents “Move On”. Sought-out by stars including Grammy-winner Joe Henry, British icon Alison Moyet and Oscar nominated actress and singer Florence Pugh, Walters has also lent his talents to influential electronic artists including Kx5,  Solomun, Sonny Fodera, Sultan + Shepard and more.

Nil Bambu Releases New Single The Other Side Photo
Nil Bambu Releases New Single 'The Other Side'

The Scandibeats assisted single details of a one-sided relationship over soft-churned production. Backed by Bambu’s sultry vocals, this record entices audiences for their undivided attention as she implores her lover to surrender his. Riddled with remnants of a once-thriving relationship turned battlefield.

Jauz Releases House-Fueled New Single What I Wanted Photo
Jauz Releases House-Fueled New Single 'What I Wanted'

After the success of his single ‘S.O.S’ ft. Zeds Dead & Nicole Millar earlier this year, ‘What I Wanted’ brings Jauz’s second single of 2023 and it does not disappoint. The track delivers his staple tech-house-inspired synths and a gritty bassline, layered with dreamy female vocals that result in the anthem to carry out into the festival season.


From This Author - Michael Major

Devon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' MixesDevon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' Mixes
Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'
Video: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last NightVideo: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last Night
Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD