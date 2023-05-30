Georgia Releases Her Own Remix of 'It's Euphoric' Featuring Years and Years

Georgia has shared her own remix of “It’s Euphoric” featuring Olly Alexander of Years & Years.

Georgia has been working with Olly Alexander over the last year and having forged a close bond, she asked him to hop on her new remix. The resulting track is a blast of pure dance abandonment with Olly’s dulcet vocals interweaving with Georgia’s.

Olly said about the remix: “It was so dreamy to jump on Georgia’s song It’s Euphoric. I feel that we are two peas in a pod and we have a lot of fun making stuff together. I’m really in awe of her many talents and I hope everybody loves this remix as much as I do.”

Euphoric, Georgia’s third album is due July 28 on Domino, was co-produced by Rostam (Haim, Clairo, Carly Rae Jepsen) and marks the first time Georgia has worked with another producer on her own material.

It follows her club-coercing last record, the universally adored and critically acclaimed Seeking Thrills which well and truly cemented her as one of the UK’s premier producers and songwriters. Since then, Georgia has collaborated with the likes of Gorillaz, Shygirl, Baby Tate, Dan Carey and David Jackson, most recently writing on Shania Twain’s new album Queen Of Me.

Having written her last two albums within a three-metre radius of her bedroom, it was important for Georgia to find a new physical and emotional space in which to write and working with Rostam in LA was just that. A crucial part of the writing process for her was learning to relinquish control and Euphoric sees Georgia stepping out from behind the recording desk and establishing herself as a unique left-field pop artist.

Georgia recently shared the remix of “It’s Euphoric” by Mura Masa, stream here, and watch the video for “It’s Euphoric” here.

Euphoric is available to pre-order on Georgia’s store-exclusive colored vinyl (w/ mirrorboard sleeve), standard vinyl, cassette, CD and digitally.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Will Spooner