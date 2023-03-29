Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Georgia Announces New Album 'Euphoric'

Her new album is set for release on July 28 via Domino.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Georgia announces her return with her incredible new album Euphoric; co-produced by Rostam (Haim, Carly Rae Jepsen, Clairo), it marks the first time that Georgia has worked with another producer on her own material. The result is her dynamite third studio LP, featuring ten songs that vibrate with energy and is set for release on July 28 via Domino.

Euphoric follows Georgia's club-coercing last record, the universally adored and critically acclaimed Seeking Thrills which well and truly cemented her as one of the UK's premier producers and songwriters.

Since then, Georgia has collaborated with the likes of Mura Masa, Gorillaz, Shygirl, Baby Tate, Dan Carey and David Jackson, most recently writing with Years and Years' Olly Alexander and on Shania Twain's new album Queen Of Me. All of this experience has been poured into her forthcoming album.

Georgia has also shared the first single from the record, "It's Euphoric," complete with a vibrant and compelling video directed by Fa & Fon. Powered by a gentle ecstasy, the song opens with a grounding bassline which Georgia toys with through her playful vocal rhythms. "It's Euphoric" was the first track that Rostam and Georgia wrote together and it went on to dictate the entirety of the album's colorful soundscape.

Having written her last two albums within a ten-foot radius of her bedroom, it was important for Georgia to find a new physical and emotional space in which to write, "I wanted an adventure! Being a self-produced musician, it's easy to get stuck on one thing or in one place."

As fate would have it, esteemed producer Rostam DM'd Georgia after hearing her on the Mura Masa track "Live Like We're Dancing", and she swiftly was on a flight out to LA.

After 10 years of being her own main collaborator, a crucial part of the writing process was learning to relinquish control. And for Georgia, this record is a surrender, "to my issues, to my past, to my flaws and to the healing process" and through it she was able to guide herself to a new healthy form of unconstrained liberation.

Euphoric sees Georgia stepping out from behind the recording desk and establishing herself as a unique left-field pop artist. It's the sound of life and of living in the now rather than escaping.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Will Spooner



