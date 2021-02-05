Genevieve Goings Releases 'Great Indoors' Today

Genevieve Goings, a GRAMMY-nominated and internationally renowned children's recording artist, announces the release of GREAT INDOORS today. This timely collection of original songs is the latest release from the new Nashville-based children's label 8 Pound Gorilla Records. Genevieve's new extended-play recording won't disappoint as it brings the urban/pop sensibilities her fans have come to love.

Goings is a beloved fixture in homes worldwide who enjoy her award-winning music video show on Disney Junior, " Choo Choo Soul." Her songs continue to engage many thousands of fans, including on TikTok

Genevieve's warm vocals, bubbly energy and unique brand of "kids music with Soul" has won the hearts of millions. Over the past 15 years, Genevieve has been touring across the country, while writing, recording, and producing music for Disney, Fisher-Price, and other top kids' media brands. Combined, content featuring Genevieve on YouTube has surpassed 250 million views. Appearing on and writing for various projects, Goings earned GRAMMY nominations for her work in children's music in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Today, Goings also released a new music video for "Summer All Year Long" (featuring Samantha Smith). It features several of Goings' young fans (and her young son Kamari traveling virtually to sunny climes. The imaginative song inspires kids to create their own tropical setting when they are stuck inside, even on these coldest and darkest days of the year. "Bed Time" will help kids wind down and relax into dreamland. Genevieve had fun taking over the Thirtymommy Instagram last evening, and this morning, Geekdad shared the video.

Goings is delighted to work with a new children's music label - 8 Pound Gorilla Records . I'm really excited to step into this new and exciting partnership," she says. "8 Pound Gorilla is really nurturing to artists - we do what we do, and they will take it from there."

Listen to "Great Indoors" here: