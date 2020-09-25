Gavin Haley Releases 'So Sick of Love' + Announces EP

Listen to "So Sick of Love" below!

Today, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Gavin Haley releases his latest track "So Sick of Love" via Red Bull Records. The song comes alongside the music video, which premiered exclusively this morning on Flaunt, who praised his "irresistible sound," adding, "the cathartic anthem... serves as another look into Gavin's escalating career." Continuing to build the hype for his forthcoming EP, Unfolding (due November 13), "So Sick of Love" features emotionally raw lyrics building over an infectious beat, true to Gavin's distinguishing musical style.



Additionally, the rising star was recently praised by People Magazine as one of their 20 "Emerging Artists making their mark in music." The release follows a slew of recent songs from the singer, including a remix from legendary drummer Travis Barker for his hit "Tati" featuring Yung Pinch, and his latest singles "idk where i'm at rn," and "Be There For You."



Throughout an often-unbelievable journey, Gavin Haley gained experience, wisdom, and truth from every trial, tribulation, and triumph and applied it all to his music. The trip brought the Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from competitive athletics and health struggles through various relationships and understanding his unconventional upbringing, split between homeschooling and churchgoing in Louisville, Kentucky.



Along the way, he fashioned an irresistible alternative pop sound with a hip-hop undercurrent offset by acoustic guitar and confessional lyrics. It immediately resonated on singles such as "Jet Lag" and "Show Me," as well as his 2019 debut EP Long Game via Red Bull Records. As he racked up over 60 million total streams in just two years, "Jet Lag" cracked 10 million and "The Way I Am" featuring Ella Vos exceeded 17 million, with the latter receiving rotations on SiriusXM's The Pulse. In addition to acclaim from Ones To Watch, Billboard, and Alternative Press, Variance Magazine described Long Game best as "the feel-good music you need."

Listen to "So Sick of Love" here:

