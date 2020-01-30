Gary Wilson Releases New Album TORMENTED

Valentine's Day just got a whole lot weirder. Legendary lipstick-smeared, mannequin kissing, rubber gloves wearing, ladies man Gary Wilson invites you to take a tour of his broken heart on the new studio album set to be released on February 14. Tormented is the perfect romance album for today's lovelorn loner, a 16-track ode to sin, sadness and outer space featuring Wilson's trademark soul-inspired bedroom funk. Check out the first single from the new album, the catchy "Gary Lives In The Twilight Zone" and the twisted video below!

Tormented will be available on CD and all digital platforms via Cleopatra Records. Also be sure to catch Gary on tour as direct support for indie rock rising star Part Time!

FEBRUARY 11 - Love Buzz - El Paso, TX

FEBRUARY 12 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

FEBRUARY 13 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA

FEBRUARY 14 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

FEBRUARY 15 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

FEBRUARY 16 - The Starlet Room - Sacramento, CA

FEBRUARY 17 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

FEBRUARY 19 - The Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

FEBRUARY 20 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

FEBRUARY 21 - Lucky You Lounge - Spokane, WA

FEBRUARY 22 - Neurolux - Boise, ID

FEBRUARY 23 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

FEBRUARY 24 - Bunkhouse Saloon - Las Vegas, NV

"Passin' the dutchie from coast to coast/like my man Gary Wilson rocks the most." - Beck ("Where It's At")

Track List:

1. A Special Day

2. Happy Birthday To My Girl

3. Life With The Sin Eater

4. The Sin Eater

5. You Looked Cool In Outer Space

6. The Merry Go Round

7. Midnight And You

8. The Wind And The Trees

9. Gary Lives In The Twilight Zone

10. Frank Roma Is Tormented

11. Where Did You Go

12. Tormented

13. It's Almost Midnight

14. You Had The Choice

15. Where Is Linda

16. A Sad Town

To purchase/pre-save: https://orcd.co/garywilsontormented





