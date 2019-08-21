Gary Numan 40th Anniversary Releases Coming in October

Gary Numan is a pioneer, and his influence on so many artists is unmistakable and grand. Gary's style connects him with fans of multiple genres... electronic, industrial, indie-rock, metal, etc. He remains an innovator, and his fan base continues to grow.

Beggars Arkive are releasing two special titles to commemorate the legendary albums Gary Numan/Tubeway Army issued in 1979 - These editions are titled Replicas - The First Recordings, and the debut under his own name, The Pleasure Principle - The First Recordings. They are both available on 2XCD and colored 2XLP. Replicas... is pressed on sage green and The Pleasure Principle... is on orange.

While both of these albums have remained in print, these releases concentrate on the early recordings made prior to the completed albums and present the evolution of the albums. The tracks have been sequenced as they appeared on the original tapes and the audio has been taken from the high resolution digital transfers made by John Dent in 2007. One of the Freerange studio tapes suffered irreparable print through damage on two tracks so they were not used in the 2009 release. However an alternative source has been located so the tapes can now be presented as complete for this release.

We are also excited to announce a contest for a signed test pressing of our recent reissue of I, Assassin. Open to US and UK residents 18 and over, and starting today until 8/28 (1 week) you may enter via Instagram or Facebook and you just have to take a photo of yourself with a copy of the album I, Assassin. On Instagram, tag us in your picture (or DM if your account is private) and use the hashtag: #garynumancontestUK if you are a UK resident or #garynumancontestUS if you are a US resident. On Facebook, post your photo in the comments of our facebook post announcing the contest with the same hashtags. Please see here for full instructions and terms and conditions: https://archive.beggars.com/gary-numan-contest/

In late 1978, Gary Numan was booked into a small studio in London's Chinatown with the same musicians that had played on Tubeway Army's debut album, released a month earlier. Two stereo master tapes were compiled of eleven tracks. A month later they again went to Gooseberry Studio and recorded an additional three tracks, including "Are 'Friends' Electric?" and "Replicas". At the same time, the band recorded a session for the BBC's John Peel show, taping alternate versions of three songs from the December recordings. Finally Numan returned to an upgraded studio, Marcus Music, in February to overdub and remix the Gooseberry recordings into their released versions. Only one alternative outtake still exists ("Down In The Park") which is included in this release.

CD DISC 1

1. You Are In My Vision (early version)

2. The Machmen (early version)

3. Down In The Park (early version)

4. Do You Need The Service? (early version)

5. The Crazies

6. When The Machines Rock (early version)

7. Me! I Disconnect From You

(early version)

8. Praying To The Aliens (early version)

9. It Must Have Been Years (early version)

10. Only A Downstat

11. I Nearly Married A Human 3 (early version)

12. Replicas (early version)

13. Are 'Friends' Electric? (early version)

CD DISC 2

1. Replicas (early version 2)

2. Down In The Park (early version 2)

3. Are 'Friends' Electric? (early version 2)

4. We Have A Technical

5. Replicas (early version 3)

6. Me! I Disconnect From You (BBC Peel session)

7. Down In The Park (BBC Peel session)

8. I Nearly Married a Human (BBC Peel session)

SAGE GREEN DOUBLE LP

A1. You Are In My Vision (early version)

A2. The Machmen (early version)

A3. Down In The Park (early version)

A4. Do You Need The Service? (early version)

A5. The Crazies

A6. When The Machines Rock (early version)

B1. Me! I Disconnect From You (early version)

B2. Praying To The Aliens (early version)

B3. It Must Have Been Years (early version)

B4. Only A Downstat

B5. I Nearly Married A Human 3 (early version)

C1. Replicas (early version)

C2. Are 'Friends' Electric? (early version)

C3. We Have A Technical

C4. Down In The Park (outtake mix)

D1. Are 'Friends' Electric? (early version 2)

D2. Replicas (early version 2)

D3. Me! I Disconnect From You (BBC Peel session)

D4. Down In The Park (BBC Peel session)

D5. I Nearly Married a Human (BBC Peel session)





