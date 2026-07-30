Gary Marks Shares SKY HIGH Single Ahead Of CROSSROADS Vinyl Release

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Singer-songwriter Gary Marks has released a new single titled SKY HIGH, taken from his album A WHISPER CAN CHANGE THE WORLD. The release coincides with the arrival of his CROSSROADS LP on vinyl and across all major digital streaming platforms.

Gary Marks today has shared his new single 'Sky High,' from his 2007 album A Whisper Can Change The World. The track features vocals and acoustic guitar from Marks, bass by Mike Moroney, drums by Greg Donscov, and was mixed by Jim Scott. Today's single follows the release of his recent LP Crossroads and the single 'The Real World,' which were released this year via Lantern Heights Records.

Marks explains: 'In 2007, I created my 8th album, 'A Whisper Can Change the World'. Seven of the nine songs were mixed by the Grammy award winning mixing engineer, Jim Scott at his studio in L.A.

The album itself was written in a unique way. I wrote the title track after watching a strange clip on the news one night: A river in Ohio had caught fire. I was in disbelief. How could water catch fire?

But then my song writing hit pause. I had three young children at home and my days became busy being a dad. Then one afternoon months later, while the kids were at school, I wrote a song called 'Anything.' Every day after that I wrote a song. That happened seven nights in a row. Suddenly, I had an album. I recorded it at my friend Bobby's studio, which was about the size of twenty matchboxes.

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