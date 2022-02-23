Gang of Youths Share Their New Track 'Spirit Boy' Ahead of New Album

Today, Gang of Youths provide a final taster of the album angel in realtime. before its release on Friday, sharing the brand-new track "spirit boy."

The band's last single "in the wake of your leave," has debuted on the Billboard AAA charts and was praised by BBC's Jack Saunders as "one of the most stunning examples of just how good their new record is going to be." The band's current rising status has also included a string of sold-out headline shows, an arena tour with Sam Fender, and a NME cover feature.

The album features all the big moments that have soundtracked Gang of Youths' rise, including "the angel of 8th ave.," "unison," "the man himself," "tend the garden," and "in the wake of your leave." The album's previously unreleased tracks provide plenty more, with an experimental hybrid of contemporary American minimalism, and electronica on "you in everything," the 2-step and big beat rhythms of "the kingdom is within you," and the cathartic conclusion provided by the sweeping, multi-textured "goal of the century."

New single "spirit boy" is the beating heart of angel in realtime. The song features Shane McLean, a musician specializing in Taonga Pūoro (the traditional instrumentation and music culture of the Māori people) and contributes spoken word. Le'aupepe recalls:

"We were fortunate to have Shane McLean, an outstanding musician and Taonga Pūoro facilitator, write and perform a spoken verse in Te Reo Māori. A wonderful Māori woman performed "rongoā" on me - a sacred healing practice. It was a transformative experience, and I'm still not quite sure why. There was a moment when this wonderful woman looked at me and said "you're a wairua boy" - wairua in Te Reo means something like "spirit".

Dave Le'aupepe has channelled every drop of emotion into Gang of Youths' most personal album to date. For the band, which features multi-instrumentalists Jung Kim, Tom Hobden, Max Dunn and Donnie Borzestowski, the decision to rent an old warehouse space in Hackney, London and self-produce the record was absolutely vital.

The record also pays tribute to Le'aupepe's family heritage, firstly with the band's pre-pandemic trip to Aotearoa to record with Pasifika and Māori instrumentalists the Anuanua Drummers from the Cook Islands, Shane McClean and the Auckland Gospel Choir. These recordings, together with the extensive sampling of composer and explorer David Fanshawe's late 1970s field recordings of indigenous Pasifika music give the record a distinctive sense of time and place. When you add to this the 42-piece string section Hobden and Le'aupepe travelled to Budapest to record, the album effectively spans 50 years of collective recording and as many as 7 countries.

angel in realtime. includes other singles such as Top 10 US Radio hit "the angel of 8th ave.", and "the man himself" and the most recent track "in the wake of your leave." Collectors and hardcore fans can grab a double-white vinyl edition of the album with an alternate sleeve from key indie stores, or a selection of bundles and merch which are packaged with a signed art card.

Gang of Youths will commence a major North American tour in April. Tickets are on sale now and a full rundown of dates can be found below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Apr 21: Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Apr 22: Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Apr 24: Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Apr 25: Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Apr 27: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Apr 28: Charlotte, NC - The Underground

May 1: Nashville, TN - The Basement East

May 3: Chicago, IL - Metro

May 4: Detroit, MI - Shelter

May 6: Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

May 7: Montreal, QC - L'Astral

May 9: Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 10: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

May 12: Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

May 13: Washington, DC - Union Stage SOLD OUT

May 16: San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

May 18: Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

May 20: Las Vegas, NV 24 - Oxford

May 21: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

May 23: Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

May 24: Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 26: Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Sep 13: Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

Sep 14: Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue - Mainroom

Sep 16: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Sep 17: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

Sep 19: Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Sep 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Sep 22: Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Sep 23: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Sep 25: Seattle, WA - Neumos

Sep 27: Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades