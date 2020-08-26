GWEN BUNN Shares New Single 'Don't Go'

The Grammy-nominated artist shares her latest single.

Gwen Bunn, the prolific Grammy-nominated artist, songwriter, producer, released her newest single today. "Don't Go," a soulful and melodic song about "anybody who knows what they want in a relationship and know they want the person they're with or want to be with too," says Gwen. It was co-produced with fellow Georgian RicoElite, and will be featured on Bunn's highly anticipated new project on Island Records.

Listen to "Don't Go" below.

Bunn recently shared her first new music since her 2018 critically acclaimed album Safe Travels. "No Days Off," a track The Fader called "mellow ode to all the hard work she's been putting in around the clock" and the introspective "Pressure." She is also on Lecrae's new album, with a feature on the track "Nothing Left To Hide."

Bunn, hailing from Decatur, Georgia, embarked on her singing career within the choir at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the historical church in Atlanta where Martin Luther King Jr. was raised. At a young age she made a name for herself as an innovative producer, having been one of the masterminds behind 2014's ScHoolboy Q smash "Collard Greens" featuring Kendrick Lamar. In 2017 Gwen worked closely on Rapsody's critically acclaimed and Grammy Nominated album Laila's Wisdom where she was a featured artist on the album. Thanks to the internet, she was able to build a name for herself, gaining attention from people such as Mac Miller, Childish Gambino, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Syd from The Internet, and many more.

Gwen is extremely grateful to be involved in the different lanes and sounds within the music. After going back and forth to Los Angeles for 6 years, she recently committed and made the move to reside on the West Coast full-time. Since then, she's worked with the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, GoldLink, and many more.

Gwen specializes in emotions, aiming to hone in on the different areas and dynamics that come with it. Later this year, fans can expect her forthcoming project titled Mood Swings.

Listen to "Don't Go" here:

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

