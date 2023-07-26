GUNNAR Wraps Up Sold Out Tour with Maroon 5

Off the heels of an incredibly successful, sold-out tour with Maroon 5 across Europe and the UK, Southern California’s GUNNAR today shares the official video for his track “The Chase,” off his recently released and highly praised debut album Best Mistake.

An energetic mood fueled by dizzying rhythms and dexterous guitar work ushers you into “The Chase,” a sublime pop-rock track that frames young love and its inevitable highs and lows. The video, directed by The Young Astronauts, follows GUNNAR on his own wild goose chase through the streets of Los Angeles.

Says GUNNAR, “I wanted to make a video that had a direct correlation to the title of the song, and we did exactly like that. We shot most of the video with a drone. The storyline follows me in a literal chase as I chase down a robber.”

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter hailing from Southern California was just a kid when he discovered his life’s purpose: delivering the kind of electrifying live show that leaves the audience enraptured. After getting his start playing guitar on a cherry-red Strat at the young age of seven.

He began playing in a garage band and writing songs as a kid and years later set out on his first U.S. Tour, gaining a fast audience and the attention of pop mogul Scooter Braun who began managing him at age 16. But when Covid hit and touring ground to a halt, the L.A.-based musician found himself questioning his entire identity as an artist.

“I got thrown into the pop world as a kid, and none of the music I was making had my own vision in it,” says GUNNAR. “For a while I felt completely lost and disconnected from everything I’d done, to the point where I thought of quitting. But finally I realized I had to let go of the past and create a new future, and start making the music that I really love.”

Determined to unearth his true artistic voice, GUNNAR spent over a year collaborating with several of his friends from the L.A. music scene, eventually writing nearly 100 songs rooted in his explosive guitar work.

When those demos caught the attention of Grammy Award-winning producer Brendan O’Brien (AC/DC, Pearl Jam, The Killers), GUNNAR headed into the studio to create his full-length debut, Best Mistake: an intimate yet wildly euphoric selection of songs, fully channeling the free-flowing energy and raw vitality of his live set for the first time ever.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: The Young Astronauts