GRAMMY Museum Announces Next Round Of Free Digital Content

GRAMMY Museum® announces next round of never-before-released free digital content from their archive while the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles is closed until further notice in light of virus. The Museum's Public Programs digital series features intimate sit-down interviews with artists and musicians in its 200-seat Clive Davis Theater. Since the Museum opened 12 years ago, it has offered more than 900 Public Programs. The Museum is also releasing exhibit slideshows that feature past exhibitions. The Museum continues to release digital educational content and lesson plans titled GRAMMY In The Schools Mini-Lessons, continuing its mission of paying tribute to our musical heritage and bringing our community together through music. The Museum is also sharing daily playlists and thoughts curated by its staff, including the guest services and security team members in an effort to continue keeping all employees engaged during this closure.

The Museum is releasing new content every day of the week.

Sunday and Tuesday: GRAMMY In The Schools Mini-Lessons

Monday, Wednesday and Saturday: Digital Public Program Series

Thursday: *Member Engagement Nights

Friday: Digital Exhibit Series



*Member engagement nights are exclusive for Museum members and includes an Album Club, which is an interactive experience similar to a book club, except members listen to music instead of reading books.

The full April schedule is listed below, including previously announced Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Greta Van Fleet and Kool And The Gang digital programs.



DIGITAL PUBLIC PROGRAMS

4/1 - Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

4/4 - Greta Van Fleet

4/6 - Kool And The Gang

4/8 - Andrea Bocelli with Matteo Bocelli and Bob Ezrin

4/11 - Tanya Tucker with Brandi Carlile & Shooter Jennings

4/13 - Common

4/15 - Alice Merton

4/18 - Los Tigres del Norte

4/20 - Richard Marx

4/22 - Courtney Barnett

4/25 - Ben Platt

4/27 - Sabrina Carpenter

4/29 - Brett Young



DIGITAL EXHIBIT SERIES

4/3 - Jenni Rivera, La Gran Señora

4/10 - Whitney!

4/17 - Sinatra: An American Icon

4/24 - Ella at 100: Celebrating the Artistry of Ella Fitzgerald





