GRAMMY Museum Announces Live From The Vault Digital Series In Partnership With Iron Mountain

The GRAMMY Museum® announced today a new Live From The Vault series in partnership with Iron Mountain Entertainment Services (IMES), a division of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company. Since 2008, the GRAMMY Museum has curated more than 80 exhibits, hosted more than 1,000 programs and captured more than 2,000 hours of archived video footage. As the Official Preservation Partner of the GRAMMY Museum, IMES has stored the Museum's most prized physical artifacts in a climate-controlled vault and will now store, manage and distribute its video archives using Iron Mountain's secure digital content repository technology platform.

The GRAMMY Museum and IMES will curate specific archived videos as part of a new series, Live From The Vault, which takes fans inside the vaults of some of the Museum's most iconic programs, showcasing rarely seen footage. Mavis Staples will be the first artist featured from her 2010 program in the Museum's Clive Davis Theater, released starting today on the Museum's official streaming service COLLECTION:live with free access to all viewers. To further increase access, the Museum will utilize Iron Mountain's Content Localization Services (CLaaS) system to transcribe the Museum's archives into other target languages, including subtitles.

"As we've seen in the past year, it's vital for museums to increase their digital presence and the GRAMMY Museum has been doing just that," said the Museum's President Michael Sticka. "We're thrilled to partner with IMES for our new Live From The Vault series to preserve these important recordings and moments in music history from our archives."

This series will also include a previously recorded program with Ringo Starr, which will be released on March 4 on COLLECTION:live . Additional artists and special programming will be announced soon.

"Our mission is to help our customers protect and activate their archives," said Lance Podell, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IMES at Iron Mountain. "Our long relationship with the GRAMMY Museum is rooted in this shared dedication to preserve musical history. We're proud to be the Museum's Official Preservation Partner to help safeguard their diverse treasure trove and propel it into the streaming age, featuring dynamic artist interviews and performances. We're excited about sponsoring the Live from the Vault series and its debut episode with musical pioneer Mavis Staples - what a privilege it is to hear in her own words how her upbringing and social justice convictions inspired her music."