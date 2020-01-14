GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Welcomes Recordings By Neil Diamond, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, The Police, & More As 2020 Inductions

The Recording Academy® welcomes the newest inductions to its distinguished GRAMMY Hall Of Fame®, continuing its ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating timeless recordings. This year's additions recognize a diverse range of both single and album recordings at least 25 years old that exhibit qualitative or historical significance. Recordings are reviewed each year by a special member committee comprised of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts, with final approval by the Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees. With 26 new titles, the Hall, now in its 47th year, currently totals 1,114 recordings. The 2020 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductions are available to stream via a playlist here.



"Each year it is our distinct privilege to preserve a piece of cultural and music history with our GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductions," said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "We are so honored to welcome these timeless masterpieces to our growing catalog of iconic recordings that serve as a beacon of music excellence and diverse expression that will forever impact and inspire generations of creators."



The 2020 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees range from Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good)" to Joni Mitchell's Clouds. The list also features Eurhythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)," Elton John's "Tiny Dancer," Devo's Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!, Swan Silvertones' "Oh Mary Don't You Weep," and Public Enemy's It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back. Other inductees include recordings by the Allman Brothers Band, the Chuck Wagon Gang, Patsy Cline, Dick Dale And The Del-Tones, Bo Diddley, Peter Frampton, the King Cole Trio, Skip James, James P. Johnson, Machito, Taj Mahal, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, the Police, Blind Alfred Reed, Joshua Rifkin, Nancy Sinatra, the Stanley Brothers & The Clinch Mountain Boys, the Surfaris, and Mary Lou Williams.



Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. For a full list of 2020 recordings inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, see below or visit here.



For more information about the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame or the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, which will be broadcast live on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network, please visit GRAMMY.com.



2020 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inductees



AFRO-CUBAN JAZZ SUITE

"Afro-Cuban Jazz Suite"

Machito

Mercury (1950)

Track



CAPITOL PRESENTS THE KING COLE TRIO

The King Cole Trio

Capitol (1944)

Album



"CAROLINA SHOUT"

James P. Johnson

OKeh (1921)

Single



CLOUDS

Joni Mitchell

Reprise (1969)

Album



"DEVIL GOT MY WOMAN"

Skip James

Paramount (1931)

Single



EAT A PEACH

The Allman Brothers Band

Capricorn (1972)

Album



"EVERY BREATHE YOU TAKE"

The Police

A&M (1983)

Single



FRAMPTON COMES ALIVE!

Peter Frampton

A&M (1976)

Album



"HOW CAN A POOR MAN STAND SUCH TIMES AND LIVE"

Blind Alfred Reed

Victor (1930)

Single



"I'LL FLY AWAY"

The Chuck Wagon Gang

Columbia (1949)

Single



"I'M A MAN"

Bo Diddley

Checker (1955)

Single



"I'M A MAN OF CONSTANT SORROW"

The Stanley Brothers & The Clinch Mountain Boys

Columbia (1951)

Single



IT TAKES A NATION OF MILLIONS TO HOLD US BACK

Public Enemy

Def Jam (1988)

Album



"MISERLOU"

Dick Dale And The Del-Tones

Deltone (1962)

Single



"OH MARY DON'T YOU WEEP"

Swan Silvertones

Vee-Jay (1959)

Single



"PANCHO AND LEFTY"

Willie Nelson And Merle Haggard

Epic (1982)

Single



PIANO RAGS BY SCOTT JOPLIN

Joshua Rifkin

Nonesuch (1970)

Album



Q: ARE WE NOT MEN? A: WE ARE DEVO!

Devo

Warner Bros. (1978)

Album



"SWEET CAROLINE (GOOD TIMES NEVER SEEMED SO GOOD)"

Neil Diamond

Uni (1969)

Single



"SWEET DREAMS (ARE MADE OF THIS)"

Eurythmics

RCA (1983)

Single



TAJ MAHAL

Taj Mahal

Columbia (1968)

Album



"THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKIN'"

Nancy Sinatra

Reprise (1965)

Single



"TINY DANCER"

Elton John

Uni (1972)

Single



"WALKIN' AFTER MIDNIGHT"

Patsy Cline

Decca (1957)

Single



"WIPE OUT"

The Surfaris

Dot (1963)

Single



ZODIAC SUITE

Mary Lou Williams

Asch (1945)

Album





