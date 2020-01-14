GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Welcomes Recordings By Neil Diamond, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, The Police, & More As 2020 Inductions
The Recording Academy® welcomes the newest inductions to its distinguished GRAMMY Hall Of Fame®, continuing its ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating timeless recordings. This year's additions recognize a diverse range of both single and album recordings at least 25 years old that exhibit qualitative or historical significance. Recordings are reviewed each year by a special member committee comprised of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts, with final approval by the Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees. With 26 new titles, the Hall, now in its 47th year, currently totals 1,114 recordings. The 2020 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductions are available to stream via a playlist here.
"Each year it is our distinct privilege to preserve a piece of cultural and music history with our GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductions," said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "We are so honored to welcome these timeless masterpieces to our growing catalog of iconic recordings that serve as a beacon of music excellence and diverse expression that will forever impact and inspire generations of creators."
The 2020 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees range from Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good)" to Joni Mitchell's Clouds. The list also features Eurhythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)," Elton John's "Tiny Dancer," Devo's Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!, Swan Silvertones' "Oh Mary Don't You Weep," and Public Enemy's It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back. Other inductees include recordings by the Allman Brothers Band, the Chuck Wagon Gang, Patsy Cline, Dick Dale And The Del-Tones, Bo Diddley, Peter Frampton, the King Cole Trio, Skip James, James P. Johnson, Machito, Taj Mahal, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, the Police, Blind Alfred Reed, Joshua Rifkin, Nancy Sinatra, the Stanley Brothers & The Clinch Mountain Boys, the Surfaris, and Mary Lou Williams.
Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. For a full list of 2020 recordings inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, see below or visit here.
For more information about the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame or the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, which will be broadcast live on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network, please visit GRAMMY.com.
2020 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inductees
AFRO-CUBAN JAZZ SUITE
"Afro-Cuban Jazz Suite"
Machito
Mercury (1950)
Track
CAPITOL PRESENTS THE KING COLE TRIO
The King Cole Trio
Capitol (1944)
Album
"CAROLINA SHOUT"
James P. Johnson
OKeh (1921)
Single
CLOUDS
Joni Mitchell
Reprise (1969)
Album
"DEVIL GOT MY WOMAN"
Skip James
Paramount (1931)
Single
EAT A PEACH
The Allman Brothers Band
Capricorn (1972)
Album
"EVERY BREATHE YOU TAKE"
The Police
A&M (1983)
Single
FRAMPTON COMES ALIVE!
Peter Frampton
A&M (1976)
Album
"HOW CAN A POOR MAN STAND SUCH TIMES AND LIVE"
Blind Alfred Reed
Victor (1930)
Single
"I'LL FLY AWAY"
The Chuck Wagon Gang
Columbia (1949)
Single
"I'M A MAN"
Bo Diddley
Checker (1955)
Single
"I'M A MAN OF CONSTANT SORROW"
The Stanley Brothers & The Clinch Mountain Boys
Columbia (1951)
Single
IT TAKES A NATION OF MILLIONS TO HOLD US BACK
Public Enemy
Def Jam (1988)
Album
"MISERLOU"
Dick Dale And The Del-Tones
Deltone (1962)
Single
"OH MARY DON'T YOU WEEP"
Swan Silvertones
Vee-Jay (1959)
Single
"PANCHO AND LEFTY"
Willie Nelson And Merle Haggard
Epic (1982)
Single
PIANO RAGS BY SCOTT JOPLIN
Joshua Rifkin
Nonesuch (1970)
Album
Q: ARE WE NOT MEN? A: WE ARE DEVO!
Devo
Warner Bros. (1978)
Album
"SWEET CAROLINE (GOOD TIMES NEVER SEEMED SO GOOD)"
Neil Diamond
Uni (1969)
Single
"SWEET DREAMS (ARE MADE OF THIS)"
Eurythmics
RCA (1983)
Single
TAJ MAHAL
Taj Mahal
Columbia (1968)
Album
"THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKIN'"
Nancy Sinatra
Reprise (1965)
Single
"TINY DANCER"
Elton John
Uni (1972)
Single
"WALKIN' AFTER MIDNIGHT"
Patsy Cline
Decca (1957)
Single
"WIPE OUT"
The Surfaris
Dot (1963)
Single
ZODIAC SUITE
Mary Lou Williams
Asch (1945)
Album