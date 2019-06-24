GODSMACK Extends 2019 Summer Tour Dates

GODSMACK will extend their in-progress world tour with additional dates taking the band into the fall. The new shows, with Halestorm supporting, kick off September 20 in Green Bay, WI and wrapOctober 18 in Tulsa, OK. Tickets for the fall shows go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM (local time).

The band--Sully Erna [vocals, guitar], Tony Rombola [guitar], Robbie Merrill [bass], and Shannon Larkin [drums]-just wrapped their European and U.K. dates. They've spent more than a year on the road, both in North America and throughout Europe in support of their WHEN LEGENDS RISE album.

Next month, GODSMACK will headline a run of North American shows (including a July 23 New York City show at the Beacon Theatre) with special guests New Years Day, followed by a stretch of festival appearances leading GODSMACK straight into the recently added shows.

"Under Your Scars"is the latest single from the band's current album, WHEN LEGENDS RISE. The song is now #5 on the Active Rock Chart, coming on the heels of the album's two previous #1 active rock hits: "When Legends Rise" and "Bulletproof," the latter of which was recently certified Gold in the US for over 500,000 digital single equivalents and was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018.

To coincide with the release of "Under Your Scars,"SULLY ERNA announced the creation of The Scars Foundation to support ongoing mental health struggles facing so many. For more information, please click here.

WHEN LEGENDS RISE marks the band's seventh studio album and their first in four years. The critically acclaimed 11-song collection entered the Billboard Top 200 album chart in the top ten (#8), with four #1 placements on other charts: Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Independent Albums and Top Alternative Albums. WHEN LEGENDS RISE is available on CD, LP and Digital; purchase or stream it here. The album finds the guys doubling down on their combination of tightly wound riffs, rhythmic fury, naked emotions and pushed-to-the-edge vocals, all fired up with melodic precision and tight songcraft.

GODSMACK's updated North American dates are as follows:

Fri

7/5

Las Vegas, NV

The Joint @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fri

7/12

Rochester, NY

Main Street Armory

**Sat

7/13

Mansfield, OH

Inkcarceration Festival

&Sun

7/14

Baltimore, MD

MECU Pavilion

&Tue

7/16

Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

&Wed

7/17

Raleigh, NC

Red Hat Amphitheater

&Fri

7/19

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

&Sat

7/20

Atlantic City, NJ

Ocean Resort Casino - Ovation Hall

&Sun

7/21

Glenn Falls, NY

Cool Insuring Arena

&Tue

7/23

New York, NY

Beacon Theatre

&Wed

7/24

Oxon Hill, MD

The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

&Fri

7/26

Montville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

**Sat

7/27

Montreal, QC

Heavy Montreal

**Sun

7/28

Bangor, ME

Impact Music Festival

**Sun

8/4

Sturgis, SD

Buffalo Chip Campground

**Fri

8/9

Bethlehem, PA

Musikfest

^**Fri

9/7

Concord, VA

Blue Ridge Rock Fest

^*Fri

9/20

Green Bay, WI

Resch Center

^*Sat

9/21

Madison, WI

Alliant Energy Center

^*Sun

9/22

Moline, IL

TaxSlayer Center

^*Tue

9/24

Sioux Falls, SD

Denny Sanford Premier Center

^*Wed

9/25

Wichita, KS

In-Trust Bank Arena

^*Fri

9/27

Cape Girardeau, MO

Show Me Center

**Sat

9/28

Louisville, KY

Louder Than Life Music Festival

^*Sun

9/29

Alpharetta, GA

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

^*Tue

10/1

West Palm Beach, FL

Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds

^*Wed

10/2

Estero, FL

Hertz Arena

^*Fri

10/4

Pensacola, FL

Pensacola Civic Center

^*Sat

10/5

Southaven, MS

Landers Center

^*Sun

10/6

Rogers, AR

Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion

^*Tue

10/8

Loveland, CO

Budweiser Events Center

^*Wed

10/9

Salt Lake City, UT

Usana Amphitheatre

^Fri

10/11

Reno, NV

Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

^* Sat

10/12

Bakersfield, CA

RaboBank Arena

^*Sun

10/13

Ontario, CA

Citizen's Business Bank Arena

^*Tue

10/15

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

^*Wed

10/16

Phoenix, AZ

Comerica Pavillion

^*Fri

10/18

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

&Godsmack with support from New Years Day

**Godsmack festival appearance

^Indicates new date

*Godsmack with support from Halestorm





