Frown Line Shares Single "Without You," US Tour With MINI TREES Starts Sept. 8

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Montreal-based indie rock quartet FROWN LINE has shared 'Without You,' a new single out now via Lauren Records. A sweeping, emotionally charged song about falling in love and imagining a future with someone, 'Without You' arrives just ahead of the band's first-ever US tour, a run of dates with MINI TREES that takes frown line across the Midwest and East Coast before wrapping up with an appearance at POP Montreal.

Written from a place of love, 'Without You' finds frown line leaning into the tension between exhilaration and vulnerability. Chorus-drenched guitars and layered vocals move through a series of intimate questions about distance, attachment, and the possibility of a shared future. The result is a warm, restless love song about realizing that another person has become impossible to imagine living without.

'I wrote 'Without You' in the fall of 2025, while I was falling in love with someone,' says songwriter Annika Devlin. 'The lyrics consist of many thoughts and questions I had about the future and my outlook on this other person. With the help of my co-writer Juan Jimenez, we were able to find solid ground within the instrumentals that really help carry the swing and momentum of the ebbs and flows throughout.'

The song's lyrics move between physical distance and emotional certainty, culminating in the repeated refrain of 'Because I can't think of / Another life, another love / Without you.' For Devlin, the song has become a particularly meaningful part of frown line's live set.

'It has absolutely become my favorite song to play live,' Devlin adds, 'and I couldn't be more stoked for everyone to hear it during our first US tour with Mini Trees in September.'

'Without You' follows frown line's continued evolution from Devlin's earliest bedroom recordings into a dynamic four-piece band. What began as songs written behind the closed door of Devlin's childhood bedroom has grown into a full-band project built around layered vocals, playful guitars, driving rhythms, and lyrics that are sometimes secretly sad.

The new single was written by Annika Devlin and Juan Jimenez, recorded and mixed by Rhys Climenhage, produced by frown line and Rhys Climenhage, and mastered by Jack Moore. The recording features Devlin on vocals and guitar alongside Jacob Barton on guitar, Jimenez on bass, and Moore on drums, with Climenhage also contributing guitar.

frown line is an indie rock band based out of Montreal. What started as songs being written behind the closed door of her childhood bedroom, Annika Devlin's music has since evolved into a 4-piece band eager to draw out the unexpected sonically. Her band includes Jacob Barton on guitar, Jack Moore on drums, and Juan Jimenez on bass. Since their debut EP Come Around (2023) and multiple singles released under Lauren Records, frown line is currently working on their debut album, set to be released in 2027.

Tour Dates

9/8 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

9/10 Lincoln, NE @ Rye Room*

9/11 Kansas City, MO @ Lemonade Park*

9/12 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry*

9/13 Milwaukee, WI @ Falcon Bowl*

9/15 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme*

9/16 Detroit, MI @ Lager House*

9/17 Toronto, ON @ The Drake*

9/19 Amherst, MA @ The Drake*

9/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right*

9/22 Portland, ME @ Space*

9/24 Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal

*with Mini Trees

Photo Credit: Marika Robitaille



Photo Credit: Marika Robitaille

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