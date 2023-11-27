Frida Kill Shares New Single 'Demons'

Their upcoming album Kill! Kill! will be out December 1.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Frida Kill Shares New Single 'Demons'

Frida Kill share new track, "Demons", off their upcoming album Kill! Kill! out December 1 via Insecurity Hits + Get Better 

The band states, "Demons is a silly little song about the not-so-healthy ways that many of us deal with anxiety and stress. It features melodic and upbeat guitar riffs—almost to the point of being cartoonish—and dark lyrics about partying through the pain. Ultimately, it’s meant to offer a moment of comedic relief. Humor has always been my favorite coping mechanism"

Frida Kill's sound is equal parts post-punk revival, filthy garage rock and experimental noise. Frida Kill's music melds relatable grooves that point to a time when rock n' roll was more visceral than cerebral and pairs that with Avant Garde flourishes synonymous with the sound of New York City's most iconic bands.

This repertoire is delivered with the freewheeling swagger of artists that spend a decent amount of time in the drinking establishments of Bushwick, Brooklyn. Frida Kill have a special love for bands like L7, Bikini Kill, Sonic Youth, Coathangers, The Slits, Hole, FIDLAR, Together Pangea, Plasmatics, X, PJ Harvey, ESG and The Breeders.

The stew that is the Frida Kill sound is being stirred by four women of marginalized backgrounds living in post-pandemic Brooklyn who have perspectives that will make you stop and listen. As simply put by one of our favorite blogs "Oh My Rockness," Frida Kill is "THE PUNK ROCK!"

Photo by Kelsey Wagner


