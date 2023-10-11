Frida Kill Releases New Single 'Zine Song'

The track is off their upcoming album Kill! Kill! out December 1.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Frida Kill Releases New Single 'Zine Song'

Frida Kill share new track, "Zine Song", off their upcoming album Kill! Kill! out December 1 via Insecurity Hits + Get Better.

Zine Song is a semi-autobiographical song about working multiple jobs, while also trying to party and keep on top of things. It’s unsustainable and eventually everything gets blurred, and nothing makes sense. The song explores feelings of confusion about what’s real or what's a dream, anxiety and depression, trying to fall in love, but also finding comfort in NYC nightlife.

This fast-paced, reckless lifestyle is one that a lot of musicians and artists in NYC have. The lyrics for this song were pulled from poems that appeared in a mini zine that I made when I was 26 years old for Suffragette City Zine dealing with a mixture of anxiety, depression and heartbreak. 

Frida Kill's sound is equal parts post-punk revival, filthy garage rock and experimental noise. Frida Kill's music melds relatable grooves that point to a time when rock n' roll was more visceral than cerebral and pairs that with Avant Garde flourishes synonymous with the sound of New York City's most iconic bands.

This repertoire is delivered with the freewheeling swagger of artists that spend a decent amount of time in the drinking establishments of Bushwick, Brooklyn. Frida Kill have a special love for bands like L7, Bikini Kill, Sonic Youth, Coathangers, The Slits, Hole, FIDLAR, Together Pangea, Plasmatics, X, PJ Harvey, ESG and The Breeders.

The stew that is the Frida Kill sound is being stirred by four women of marginalized backgrounds living in post-pandemic Brooklyn who have perspectives that will make you stop and listen. As simply put by one of our favorite blogs "Oh My Rockness," Frida Kill is "THE PUNK ROCK!"

Photo by Kelsey Wagner


