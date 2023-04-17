Freya Beer Returns With AA-Side Single 'Fantasy' // 'Galore

Goth-pop priestess - FREYA BEER - is back with an invigorating AA-side release:

"Fantasy" // "Galore".

Her first new music of 2023, the "Fantasy" // "Galore" AA-side single arrives as Freya begins to etch out the successor to her acclaimed debut album 'Beast'.

Toying with that which tempts us in both lucid fantasies and shadowy realities, these two bold, dark and exhilarating new tracks find Freya Beer delving into what drives our deepest desires and showcasing two very different sides of her artistic abilities.

"You stretched your pegs out wide, slightly confused my appetite" teases Freya on "Fantasy" as she opens up the floor to a track of rapacious sexually-charged spills and raw garage rock thrills. Told through tactile, tantalising prose and prowling proto-punk riffs, this latest cut finds Freya celebrating the uncensored version of ourselves we become in our wildest daydreams. As Freya elaborates:

"Fantasy is an unfiltered exploration of self-discovery and expressing your thoughts in a fictional world. I wanted to write a song that emotes raw emotion and tells the listener to embrace their feelings in a positive way."

On the flipside, "Galore" is an altogether more salacious affair that explores what can happen when those fictional pursuits and carnal desires boil over into real world infatuations with uncertain consequences. As Freya explains:

"Galore is about people who are infatuated with something, almost bordering on 'obsession'. The line "I'm your galore, you don't want anyone else babe" depicts how this obsession is becoming a feeling of escapism and creating a fictional storyline for themselves."

A goth-rock ballad spun through webs of swaggering feedback-scarred guitars, brooding synthesiser blossomings, and devilish vocal acrobatics destined to leave you breathless, "Galore" will have fans new and old simply yearning for more.

Directed by acclaimed videographer Paul Gallagher, the new music is accompanied by a one-take film shot in London, bringing Freya's artistic vision for these tracks into vivid focus. Watch the "Fantasy" official video here.

Hailed as 'a raw and thrilling new talent', Freya Beer is a singer-songwriter from West London. Inspired by art and literature, alternative fashion and music. Freya distils her disparate influences through a gothic soul and devil-may-care spirit that dares to dream in the darkness.

Infusing rock songs of the distinctly gothic persuasion with painterly lyricism that has drawn on the works of literary trailblazers like Allen Ginsberg and Anna Sewell, or visionary artists such as JW Waterhouse to David Lynch; Freya Beer has earned her glowing comparisons to the likes of Nick Cave, PJ Harvey and Lana Del Rey.

Sparking a wave of attention from the get-go with her self-released first single "Bike Boy" in 2018 and its immediate follow-up "Six Months", her debut outings quickly earned her a BBC Introducing Live Lounge Session, plus support from media tastemakers like BBC Radio 6 Music and Louder Than War.

Launching her own label Sisterhood Records in 2019, Freya has continued to impress ever since with singles like "Dear Sweet Rosie", "Arms Open Wide", "Siren" and "The Calm Before The Storm", inspiring further media plaudits, plus collaborations with renowned musicians such as Andy Hargreaves (I Am Kloot) and Pete Hobbs (The Boy Least Likely To).

In 2021, Freya released her sensational debut album 'Beast'. Recorded in London and Manchester, the 11 track album received unanimous fanfare and included previously unreleased tracks such as "All their Worth", "Pure" and the mesmerising "To The Heavens"; a track that proved to be a crowd favourite on the rapturously received 12-date UK tour that followed its release.

Releasing just two new tracks since then, the pulsating goth-disco of "Love Child" and the Tom Saint duet of "Honeymoon Eyes", Freya is now preparing to hit the road again in 2023. Plotting a limited stretch of shows in April and May in support of her "Fantasy" // "Galore" AA-side single, catch Freya at these upcoming fixtures below. Standby for more summer Festival dates very soon.

FREYA BEER - 2023 TOUR DATES

29 April - SOUTHAMPTON, Heartbreakers

13 May - MANCHESTER, Gullivers

14 May - TODMORDEN, The Golden Lion

20 May - CASTLETON, Peak Cavern

21 May - LONDON, Closeup Festival



Tickets on sale now, here:

https://www.freyabeer.com