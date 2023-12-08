French Montana & Lil Baby Join Forces For First Time To Drop New Single 'Okay'

3x Grammy-nominated, diamond-certified artist, humanitarian and entrepreneur French Montana unleashes his latest single, "Okay," featuring fellow superstar Lil Baby. "Okay" marks the first collaboration between these two hip hop titans, seamlessly blending Montana's timeless Bronx prowess with Lil Baby's signature Atlanta trap cadence from forthcoming project, Mac & Cheese 5, the fifth and final chapter.

This new mixtape solidifies his diamond status in hip hop, featuring an illustrious list of collaborations with the most influential names in the business. Boasting an all-star lineup, Montana rings in the new year with a dynamic 12-track body of work putting the cap on over a decade since the first mixtape.

"Okay" goes beyond collaboration; it's a dynamic musical journey merging two influential voices in the rap scene. The song captures the essence of an extravagant lifestyle, the lyrics serve as a window into Montana's opulent world, reflecting the aspirations of many to step into the artist's glamorous lifestyle.

In the track, Montana emphasizes his commitment to wealth with the declaration, "Only messing with the Benjamin's," The lyrics further navigate the complexities of a high-profile life with the line "Checking the plane for the contraband," alluding to the careful scrutiny that accompanies fame and fortune.

As an anthem of triumph over humble beginnings, he then proudly declares, "Came out the mud on my own," underscoring his own self-made success story. Born in Morocco, he immigrated at the age of 13 to the Bronx with his single mother, and "Okay" serves as a testament to his journey.

In the accompanying music video directed by Kid Art, Montana and Baby command attention in a nearly abandoned parking garage, where only their sleek cars stand as witnesses to their stylish presence.

Dressed in fashionable attire and adorned with lavish chains, the duo vibe together while maintaining a high-end aesthetic. The visual narrative unfolds with vibrant scenes of burning money, building anticipation that climaxes with the majestic launch of the Coke Boys-branded rocket into space.

Montana continues to trailblaze this year with his January 2023 album, Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition, debuting at #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop/Rap charts and the success of "Another One of Me" from Diddy's The Love Album: Off the Grid featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage.

His chart-topping collaborations and successful summer singles like “I Can't Lie” “Good Summer” and "Wish U Well" featuring Swae Lee, showcase his multifaceted artistry. Beyond music, Montana's philanthropic efforts extend to projects like his 500 canoe giveback initiative in Makoko, Nigeria, and hurricane relief in Morocco through a collaboration with Global Citizen.

This year he also unveiled a heartfelt documentary that served as a love letter to his mother, FOR KHADIJA, on June 16 at the Beacon Theatre during Tribeca Film Festival. The documentary chronicles his remarkable journey from a Moroccan-born, multi-platinum recording artist to success, with his single mother's sacrifices raising her three sons in the Bronx.

About French Montana

Moroccan-born, Bronx-raised rapper, French Montana, is a 3x Grammy Award-nominated, Diamond-certified rapper, humanitarian influencer, and philanthropist, actively fighting for global healthcare efforts in Uganda as GLOBAL CITIZEN's first-ever rap ambassador. Some artists blur genres, but French Montana blurs borders. His inimitable fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy pop swagger, and international ambition elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale.

Over the years, French has built an indie empire with his Cocaine City imprint. Only speaking Arabic and French at a young age, his family immigrated to New York where he learned English and the language of hip-hop became a catalyst for him.

He quickly embraced the culture, became enthralled with it, and began releasing the Cocaine City series of DVDs in 2002. Montana released his platinum-certified debut studio album Excuse My French in 2013, which peaked at #1 on the Hip Hop and R&B album charts. His second studio album, Jungle Rules, in 2017 peaked at number 3 on the Billboard charts and also received platinum certification.

10x platinum and Diamond certified record “Unforgettable” (Featuring Swae Lee) was the lead single of this album sparking an international dance challenge, which led French to partner with Mama Hope and Global Citizen to improve one of their hospitals in Uganda.

photo credit: Zay Jones