French International Pop Sensation Jain Unveils New Single 'The Fool'

This marks the first taste of new music following her #1 in France sophomore album Souldier.

Feb. 23, 2023  

International pop sensation and Grammy nominee JAIN is unveiling her new single "The Fool" alongside a music video. This marks the first taste of new music following her #1 in France sophomore album Souldier and her debut album Zanaka which sold over 1 million copies worldwide.

The song is the first off her much-anticipated new album coming this spring on Columbia/Sony Music France. A new chapter for the multi-cultural popstar both personally and artistically, this poetic body of work is inspired by self-empowerment, new chances and beginnings, and the need to overcome one's fears.

Although entirely composed by JAIN and produced by her long-time collaborator Maxim Nucci/Yodelice, she teamed up with some new creatives to elevate her work to a new era.

This international pop and folk album chronicles all the stages one goes through when making a fresh start: fear, excitement, innocence, doubts, letting go and epiphany. While the new album draws on artistic influences such as Kate Bush and Stevie Nicks, much of JAIN's music originally blended a myriad of genres such as Arabic percussion, African rhythms, electro, reggae, soul and hip hop.

She relies heavily on Tarot de Marseilles, an art her mother passed on to her which gives her the strength to jump into the unknown through an instinctive perception of the world's dangers and possibilities.

The Fool is the holiest card in the deck. You can't go on any kind of journey unless you're willing to be foolish. Taking your first step, driving a car, falling in love. There's always a risk you'll lose your balance. At any moment. But in the end, the fool's journey is the only journey.

Born in France and raised primarily in the United Arab Emirates and Congo, Jain released her debut album Zanaka in 2015. The album sold over 1 million copies worldwide and the singles "Come" and "Makeba" from the LP quickly climbed the charts, the latter of which earned JAIN her first Grammy nomination for "Best Music Video" in 2018. Watch her perform the song on NPR's "World Café".

Her sophomore album Souldier (2018) reached #1 in France and went double platinum, while the single "Alright" is certified diamond.

Rolling Stone named her an "Artist You Need To Know" in 2018, raving that the "French singer mixes pop, Afrobeat and more influences in a winning combination." Read her conversations with Teen Vogue and The FADER.

She has performed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", "Later... with Jools Holland," opened the Ryder Cup in 2018, the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019 and performed over 300 shows in 15 countries across Europe, North America, South America and Asia as well as festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza.

JAIN will be heading out on a headline European tour this fall, as well as playing a number of festivals over the summer as well as a few arenas shows in France. Stay tuned for a complete run of dates to be announced soon.

Watch the new music video here:



