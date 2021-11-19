Fred Again.. Releases New Album 'Actual Life 2 (February 2 - October 15 2021)'

Fred again.. has released his brand new album 'Actual Life 2 (February 2 - October 15 2021)', featuring the acclaimed trio of singles "Billie (Your Loving Arms)", "Hannah (The Sun)" and "Faisal (Envelops Me").

Following on from his acclaimed debut album 'Actual Life (April 14 - December 17 2020)' earlier this year, his new release sees him build on the unique diary-esque approach he applies to making music. As the title suggests, the new album offers an insight into an 8 month period, stitching together vocal clips and found sounds to create a deeply autobiographical record that documents an extremely difficult time of his life.

With his new body of work, we're offered a snapshot of an artist dealing with the many complexities of grief - exploring how confiding in close friends and family have helped him heal wounds, but also acknowledging how that grief is indelibly etched into his subconscious.

After a summer of festival performance and an incendiary sold out night at London's Village Underground (which featured a guest appearance from The xx's Romy), Fred again.. has spent the last month becoming one of the UK's most talked about live acts as he transforms his Actual Life project into a communal, immersive, real life live experience for the very first time. Fans will get the chance to experience this as the year draws to a close with Fred embarking on a run of sold out trans-Atlantic November / December tour dates (see full list below).

