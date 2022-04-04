Frayle Premieres Brand-New Single 'Skin & Sorrow'

Frayle is back with a vengeance, offering up their latest single "Skin & Sorrow," accompanied by a bewitching new music video that premieres today via Revolver.

Directed by Frayle, the video is set in a barren field below a dead gray sky as frontwoman Gwyn Strang dons her best Puritanical ensemble while casting a number of spells, not the least of which is on the viewer entranced by her hypnotic mystique.

"Skin & Sorrow" is the title track from the ritual metal duo's upcoming album, which will be released July 8 via Brooklyn's Aqualamb Records. It follows their groundbreaking debut 1692 in 2020 that further introduced the world to their penchant for creating "lullabies over chaos." Tracks feature Strang's ethereal vocals laid over the voluminous instrumentals of Sean Bilovecky (formerly of Disengage), morphing into disturbing harmonies best described as music for the night sky.

Revolver calls the song an "awesomely haunting and dirgy title-track" and one that "is eerie and ethereal for its first half, but slowly lets more crunchy fuzz into the fold that builds up to a detonating finish with gobs of spiritual atmosphere."

In addition to haunting original tracks that push heavy music into new dimensions (an inspirational mix of Sleep and Portishead, or Black Sabbath and Bjork), the Cleveland duo is known for their cryptic covers including takes on Johnny Cash's "Ring Of Fire" and Bauhaus' "Bela Lugosi's Dead."

"Skin & Sorrow" follows the trajectory and is a cornerstone of the themes and messages on the upcoming album. As Strang says, "Our first single, 'Skin & Sorrow' is very personal to me. It's about watching someone close to you dying and how empty and useless you feel. It can seem like all that's left of you is just skin and sorrow."

Frayle will offer the first tastes of the new music on their upcoming mini-headlining tour as well as select dates opening for Candlemass.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

4/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

4/20 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East*

4/21 Easthampton, MA (secret show - DM the band on socials for info)

4/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

4/23 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

4/24 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

* supporting Candlemass