Frank Morrone Joins Cinema Audio Society Board Of Directors As Secretary

The Cinema Audio Society welcomes returning Board Member Frank Morrone to the CAS Board of Directors and to the position of Secretary.

Morrone will be filling the seat left vacant by David J. Bondelevitch. "We are thrilled to welcome Frank back to the CAS Board.

His return comes after service as the president of The Motion Picture Sound Editors and as a Governor of the Television Academy. His knowledge and experience in leadership roles will be a great asset to our membership!" said CAS President Karol Urban.

Frank Morrone is also a celebrated award-winning sound re-recording mixer. He has received multiple awards and nominations for best sound mixing including seven Primetime Emmy nominations with two wins as well as multiple CAS, Golden Reel and Gemini nominations. His work includes Emmy Awards for Lost and The Kennedys as well as a Best Sound Satellite Award for Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow and a Canadian Screen Award for Best Sound Award for The Book of Negroes.





Related Articles View More Music Stories