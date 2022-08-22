Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Foy Vance to Release New Live Album 'Signs of Life: Live From the Highlands'

Foy Vance to Release New Live Album 'Signs of Life: Live From the Highlands'

The new album will be released on September 8.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Award-winning Northern Irish singer/songwriter Foy Vance will release a very special new live album on September 8. Signs Of Life: Live From The Highlands is a track-by-track live acoustic version of Vance's acclaimed 2021 album Signs Of Life.

The live sessions were filmed by Vance's artistic collaborator Babysweet and recorded in scenic locations in Highland Perthshire, where the Bangor-born Northern Irishman lives with his family.

Earlier this summer, Vance performed "Be With Me" from Hope and "Signs of Life", the album's title track, for The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM in Los Angeles.

Vance also collaborated with Rag'n'Bone Man on the single "Sapling", a powerful new version of the opening track on Signs Of Life. Watch a soulful live performance of "Sapling" by Foy and Rag'n'Bone Man filmed at Vance's Pilgrim Studio in Aberfeldy in Highland Perthshire.

The follow-up to 2016's critically acclaimed The Wild Swan, Signs Of Life is Vance's fourth studio album and second on Ed Sheeran's label Gingerbread Man Records.

Later this month, Vance will embark on his first UK tour since 2019, kicking off on August 30 at York Barbican and wrapping on September 9 at Belfast SSE Arena, Vance's first Arena show in his native Northern Ireland.

With 2022 marking the 15th anniversary of his 2007 full-length debut Hope, the album is being released on vinyl for the very first time. The album is being reissued on double red vinyl with artwork from the original CD packaging, and will include two new acoustic versions of songs from the album. Pre-order here.

Watch the videos here:

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Michael Major


Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'
August 22, 2022

This 16-track album, her most honest and vulnerable to date, shows Tink’s potential fully realised and now flourishing more than ever before. Executive produced by multi-platinum producer and VP of A&R at Empire - Hitmaka, the album features an impressive roster of artists including 2 Chainz, TOOSI, Fabolous, G Herbo, Muni Long and more.
bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'
August 22, 2022

The 14 track album will feature previous singles ‘piccolo’ and ‘mathematics’, and see bbno$ link up with long-time collaborators Yung Gravy and Diamond Pistols. Expect to hear a new level of elegance, as ever complimented by super-steezy lyrics about putting people onto the payroll and smashing through taxes in unique bbno$ style.
Photos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence MagazinePhotos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence Magazine
August 22, 2022

ESSENCE Communications, Inc., the leading media, technology, and commerce company serving Black women and communities, revealed the beautiful sister duo Chloe x Halle as the cover of their September/October 2022 Issue. Check out photos of the new solo singer and upcoming Little Mermaid star on Essence Magazine now!
VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 TrailerVIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 Trailer
August 22, 2022

Go, Do. Go! voice actors include Michela Luci as Tag Barker, Callum Shoniker as Scooch Pooch, Katie Griffin as Ma Barker, Martin Roach as Paw Barker, Lyon Smith as Spike Barker and Gilber Barker, Tajja Isen as Cheddar Biscuit, Judy Marshak as Grandma Barker, and Patrick McKenna as Grandpaw Barker. Watch the new video trailer now!
Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'
August 22, 2022

Pushing outside of her physical and mental comfort zone, the cohesive dual release marks Su’s first time creating outside of her 10x10 box room, collaborating with another artist, and producing trilingual tracks. The lyrics, which shift between English, Korean, and Spanish, serve as an optimistic reminder to live in the present.