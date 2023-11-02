Foy Vance Announces Song With Ed Sheeran, Elton John & Keith Urban

The single will be released on November 16 on Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra.

Award-winning Northern Irish singer/songwriter Foy Vance has announced his very special new single, which features three of the biggest names in music. 

“Guiding Light (Anniversary Edition)” featuring Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Keith Urban will be released on November 16 on Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra.  The Track is available to pre-save beginning today HERE.

Originally recorded for Vance’s breakthrough album, 2013’s Joy Of Nothing, and co-sung by Ed Sheeran, his long-time friend, touring partner, and collaborator - including co-writing “Blue” on Sheeran’s new album Autumn Variations and “A Beautiful Game” for Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’, which has been nominated for a 2023 Primetime Emmy Award - “Guiding Light” has provided a beacon of hope for Vance’s substantial worldwide fanbase. To celebrate this milestone, Foy has revisited the song with three iconic musicians who have been part of his journey and who continue to inspire him.

Produced by Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, the new Anniversary Edition of the song features new vocals from Sheeran together with musical icon Elton John, who has long-championed Vance, and country superstar Keith Urban, who has written with Vance and covered his 2016 song “Burden”. The backing choir on the new version consists of Anderson East, Patrick Droney, Devin Dawson, Bonnie Bishop, Lisa Gray, Etta Britt, Bob Britt, and NEEDTOBREATHES’s Bear Rinehart, Josh Lovelace, Seth Bolt, Tyler Burkum, and Randall Harris, and was recorded at Anderson East's studio in Nashville.

“When I wrote Guiding Light I was feeling lost in my life due to a loss of family, friendships and reason,” says Vance of the track. “The music lit up the darkness. Melody reminded me to keep going no matter how long the road or how pointless it seemed. Guiding Light is the person or the thing that brings you back to a safe space, somewhere to lick your wounds and convalesce. To see the message resonate with so many people over the years has truly been a beautiful thing.”

“Guiding Light” (Anniversary Edition) arrives ahead of the second leg of Vance’s Regarding The Joy Of Nothing US Tour. The  17-city trek kicks off on January 18, 2024 in Birmingham, AL, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and wraps on February 10, 2024 in South Burlington, VT. Tickets are available now HERE.

In 2015, Vance became Ed Sheeran’s second signing to his label Gingerbread Man Records and he has subsequently released two acclaimed studio albums, The Wild Swan (2016) and Signs Of Life (2021). As an in-demand songwriter, Vance’s collaborations include co-writing four cuts including “Galway Girl” on Ed Sheeran’s 2017 album Divide.

He has also worked with Alicia Keys, Rag N Bone Man, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Plan B and Rudimental among many others, effortlessly switching between genres. Vance splits his time between London and the Scottish Highlands with his family.

REGARDING THE JOY OF NOTHING TOUR - US TOUR DATES

January 18, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

January 19, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery - SOLD OUT

January 20, 2024 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle - SOLD OUT

January 22, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - City Winery

January 24, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - The Turman

January 25, 2024 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

January 26, 2024 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre

January 28, 2024 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theater

January 30, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery - SOLD OUT

February 01, 2024 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

February 02, 2024 - Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap - SOLD OUT

February 03, 2024 - Montclair, NJ - Outpost in the Burbs

February 05, 2024 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

February 06, 2024 - South Deerfield, MA - The Theater at Tree House Brewing Co. - SOLD OUT

February 08, 2024 - East Greenwich, RI - Greenwich Oedum

February 09, 2024 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall Historic Theater

February 10, 2024 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

Photo credit Gregg Houston (Babysweet)



