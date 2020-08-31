Former PayPal and Clorox Tech Exec and Bay Area Influencer Christine Vonderach Joins Advisory Board at audiobridge

Mobile audio recording app, audiobridge, is announcing a new executive advisor.

Mobile audio recording app, audiobridge, is announcing a new executive advisor and mentor as they move toward their vision of reshaping the entire music recording industry.

Christine Vonderach, current Head of Information Technology at $1.2B employee-owned resource recovery company, Recology, is driving transformative technology changes to enable significant business value. After joining PayPal as a Senior Technical Director in 2003 following their acquisition by eBay, Vonderach helped guide PayPal beyond its post-startup phase and into the mature business it is today. More recently, she was the CIO of Blackhawk Network, a $2B company that creates solutions for prepaid cards and gift cards and was an IT VP at Clorox helping to drive their digital transformation.

Matt Miller, CEO and Founder of audiobridge, has already benefited from Vonderach's executive level mentorship on numerous occasions since first meeting her at the Bishop Ranch Intelligence Innovation Accelerator (BRIIA) - a tech startup program focused on AI - and Miller is excited to continue the relationship.

"Christine has been one of the most important voices in our team's transition from early prototype to a widely released and growing product," Miller said. "She's mentored us through key decisions we've made as an early startup including data strategy, personnel changes, and fundraising. I feel super fortunate to have her with us as we realize our vision."

Named to the Bay Area's Most Influential Women in Business list in 2015 and 2020, Vonderach has a broad skill set and distinguished resume when it comes to tech business leadership, including: shaping strategic initiatives, enhancing customer analytics, driving meaningful transformations, running engineering and product development, and managing project portfolios. She is eager to continue mentoring audiobridge, who she sees as an accomplished team creating a potentially industry-changing product.

"Matt knows an amazing amount about the music industry - what works, what's broken, and where it could go," said Vonderach. "What I bring to our relationship is broad executive experience - I work to bring value by asking insightful questions to focus on what is most important."

