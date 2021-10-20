Former Opera Singer McKenna Michels Debuts EP

McKenna Michels makes a powerful debut with her new EP, "Renaissance," led by the single, "Tired," an autobiographical and unflinching anthem about finding inner strength against incomprehensible odds.

McKenna's lyrics and haunting vocals have led the track to become one of the most-added songs in the AC radio format, alongside new music from Shawn Mendes and Maroon 5. Co-written with her sister, Lauren, "Tired" was mixed and mastered by Brian Malouf (Michael Jackson, Queen, Madonna, Stevie Wonder) and was produced by Jon Muq. Listen to "Tired" and "Renaissance".

'"Renaissance" was named after the time period because it was notoriously characterized by the passion and revival of the arts," Michels explains. "For myself, this EP has allowed me to discover my love for music again and heal from my past through songwriting - it's my own personal Renaissance."

"I had an abusive situation growing up, and that drove a lot of the songs," she adds, revealing the deeply personal meaning behind "Tired" and the songs that fill "Renaissance." "I want to bring some healing to those in similar situations and let them know that there is help out there no matter what situation you are in."

As a child, music became McKenna's safe haven within her mother's abusive home. The young artist studied piano and voice for hours while writing poetry that evolved into songs but eventually was overcome by her plight and walked away from music shortly after an opera performance on the Kennedy Center stage. In time, she realized that music was the way to help heal from her childhood trauma and McKenna returned to songwriting. The journey has taken her through heartbreak, longing, hope and resilience, emboldened by her musical heroes Lady Gaga and Adele, whose talent is matched only by their unapologetic strength.

Listen to the new EP here: