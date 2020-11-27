Foogiano Celebrates Thanksgiving With 'Gutta Baby'

Greensboro, GA-based rapper Foogiano - a.k.a. "Da Mayor" of the streets - is celebrating Thanksgiving with today's release of a brand new mixtape. GUTTA BABY is available now via Gucci Mane's The New 1017 and Atlantic Records below.

In the meteoric year since he won the 2019 Authentic Empire Music Group (AE) rap competition in Atlanta, Foogiano has come out swinging, serving up a series of increasingly popular tracks en route to the long awaited GUTTA BABY. GUTTA BABY showcases Foogiano's powerhouse wordplay and poetic realism on such blockbuster new tracks as " Yano ," "First Day In LA (Feat. Pooh Shiesty)" and "Cautious (Feat. Tay Keith)," accompanied by an official music video directed by iNightlyfe, streaming now via YouTube HERE . These tracks come alongside features from Lil Baby, DaBaby, Jacquees, Geezy Escobar, and of course, The New 1017 label boss himself, Gucci Mane.

" Yano " first arrived last month accompanied by a gritty music video filmed by director Jordan Spencer near Foogiano's hometown of Greensboro, GA, streaming now at YouTube HERE . Furthermore, GUTTA BABY includes Foogiano's breakthrough hits, " Trapper (Remix) (Feat. Lil Baby) " and " Molly (Remix) (Feat. DaBaby) ," both of which have amassed more than 20 million combined global streams thus far. "Molly" helped jumpstart Foogiano's exponential growth, with the original music video now boasting over 43 million views HERE .

Foogiano is also among the rising rap stars featured on the recent The New 1017 compilation, SO ICY GANG, VOL. 1 , including such tracks as his own " Lightning (Feat. Pooh Shiesty) ," Big Scarr's " SoIcyBoyz 2 (Feat. Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano & Tay Keith) ," and Gucci Mane's " Meeting (Feat. Foogiano & Mulatto) ," the latter joined by an official video now pushing 4 million views at YouTube HERE .

Never underestimate the power of words scribbled in a notebook. For all of his hard-hitting rhymes, knockout ad-libs, and bludgeoning bars, Foogiano ultimately derives his lyrical style from a lifelong penchant for poetry, having scrawled his thoughts on paper as poems since childhood. The Greensboro, GA rapper rips through meticulous wordplay with hard-earned wisdom and stories straight from the streets. Those words have seen Foogiano amassing tens of millions of global streams, all while earning critical acclaim and the respect of such rap icons as Gucci Mane, who enlisted him among the very first signees to The New 1017.

Packed with raw lyrics and true stories from his time in jail until now, the project is Foogiano's most confessional and creative work to date and testament to his raw talent, matchless work ethic, and unshakable self-confidence. With GUTTA BABY, Foogiano and The New 1017 blaze a powerful path forward towards even greater heights.

Listen here:

