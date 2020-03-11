Flume Shares 'The Difference' featuring Toro y Moi

Grammy-winning Australian producer Flume shares a new track, "The Difference" featuring Toro y Moi, today alongside a Jonathan Zawada-directed video-watch below!

In addition, "The Difference" is featured in an Apple AirPods Pro ad directed by Kim Gehrig that launched this morning-watch here.

"We made this song between a day at my place in L.A. and a day at Chaz's spot in Oakland," Flume says. "This was our first time working together, I've been a Toro Y Moi fan for a while. His song 'Talamak' is a longtime favorite. I listened to that one a lot when I first started Flume as a project."

The song and video arrive alongside the announcement of Flume & Friends-a series of three nights at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, June 8-10, during which Flume and a personally curated roster of collaborators, guests and artists Flume admires will help him celebrate the distinct sounds of his career.

Each night of Flume & Friends will find the producer giving additional focus in the set on specific eras, within the context of his current stage production. Flume's current show (designed by John Mcguire) subverted the expectations of a live electronic show when debuted in 2019, and further cemented him as a thought leader in the genre. On Monday, June 8, he'll focus in on his self-titled debut album, with special guests Cashmere Cat and Shlohmo. On Tuesday, June 9, he'll explore his Grammy Award winning record Skin, with special guests Mura Masa (DJ set), Clams Casino and Kučka. And on Wednesday, June 10, Flume will play new material for the first time ever as well as pulling from his Grammy-nominated Hi This Is Flume mixtape-a 38-minute mixtape released alongside a striking visualizer directed by longtime friend and collaborator Jonathan Zawada last March. The night will also include performances by special guests SOPHIE and Toro Y Moi (DJ set). Pre-sale registration and more information is available at flu.me/redrocks.

Flume's Best Dance/Electronic Album nomination for his acclaimed Hi This Is Flume mixtape at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS capped off a monumental year for the producer, born Harley Streten. In 2019, he released a collaborative EP Quits with rapper Reo Cragun and shared singles "Let You Know" feat. London Grammar and "Rushing Back" featuring Vera Blue, which debuted at #12 on the U.S. Dance/Electronic chart. He also toured the globe with stops at festivals including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands, Japan's Summersonic, Italy's C2C and more, and is set to play Coachella.

Flume rose to prominence as a teenager with his scene-starting self-titled debut in 2012. The album topped the ARIA charts, garnered four spots in triple j's Hottest 100 and sold out a massive Australian 40,000 cap tour. In the two years that followed, Flume established a name as a serious international contender thanks to his compelling live show (debuting at Coachella, Lollapalooza and many others) and skillful remixes of high-profile acts including Lorde and Disclosure.

After a series of well-received collaborations (Lockjaw EP with Chet Faker [2014] and Some Minds with Andrew Wyatt [2015]), Flume released his second LP, Skin. Launching with the blockbuster hit "Never Be Like You" featuring Kai, and topping the ARIA Chart on release, the album reinforced Flume's status as an inventive, boundary-pushing producer while simultaneously reaching huge new audiences around the world. That year, Flume topped triple j's Hottest 100, won seven ARIAs, an APRA Award for Songwriter of the Year and sold over 300,000 tickets globally across a sold out 59 date world tour. He achieved Platinum accreditation in multiple territories around the world and took home his first Grammy Award for Best/Dance Electronic Album.

FLUME LIVE

March 20 New Orleans, LA BUKU Music & Art Project

April 11 Indio, CA Coachella 2020

April 18 Indio, CA Coachella 2020

June 8 Morrison, CO Flume & Friends

with Cashmere Cat, Shlohmo (live)

June 9 Morrison, CO Flume & Friends

with Mura Masa (DJ set), Clams Casino, Kučka

June 10 Morrison, CO Flume & Friends

with SOPHIE (live), Toro y Moi (DJ set)

June 13 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2020

June 25-28 Rothbury, MI Electric Forest Festival 2020

July 10-11 Surrey, BC Fvded In The Park 2020

July 24 Byron Bay, NSW Splendour in the Grass Festival 2020

photo credit: Joyce Kim





Related Articles View More Music Stories