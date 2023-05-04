Flume Shares Surprise Project 'Arrived Anxious, Left Bored' Ahead of Forum Show Tomorrow

The project comes ahead of his sold-out headline show this Friday, May 5 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with support from Chet Faker and Kučka.

Grammy-winning electronic music heavyweight Flume shares the second part of his excavation of material from the past ten years, Arrived Anxious, Left Bored.

Gifting fans with ten more tracks pulled from the past, Arrived Anxious, Left Bored drops off the back of the recent announcement of headline shows at Red Rocks and The Greek Theatre in the U.S. and ahead of his sold-out headline show this Friday, May 5 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with support from Chet Faker and Kučka.

Arrived Anxious, Left Bored is work reflective of the eclectic nature of Flume's output over the past ten years since his 2012 self-titled debut album, which launched the iconic producer's career. Spanning from underground house to atmospheric ambient tracks, Arrived Anxious, Left Bored features collaborations with celebrated producer Emile Haynie (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, ASAP Rocky) and Jim-E Stack (Bon Iver, HAIM, Sudan Archives), as well as his first foray into using his own vocals with "All There 1.9 [2019 Export Wav]."

"This and the first Things Don't...drop are a bunch of songs that I always loved that didn't fit on a previous record," Flume says about the two-part surprise release. "It's cathartic, it feels really nice to clean the slate and make way for what's next."

Additionally, Flume recently won the APRA Song Of The Year Award for "Say Nothing" featuring MAY-A alongside songwriter Sarah Aarons, marking Flume's first APRA win in this category. Arrived Anxious, Left Bored follows Flume's initial offering of previously unreleased material, Things Don't Always Go The Way You Plan, released to critical acclaim in February featuring tracks with Injury Reserve, Panda Bear and Isabella Manfred.

FLUME LIVE

May 5-Los Angeles, CA-The Kia Forum
May 13-Mexico City, MX-Pepsi Center WTC
May 20-Gulf Shores, AL-Hangout Music Festival
May 25-Bogotá, CO-Carpa de las Américas
May 27-Rio de Janeiro, BR-MITA Festival
May 31-Buenos Aires, AR-Estadio Obras
June 1-Santiago, CL-Basel Venue
June 3-São Paulo, BR-MITA Festival
July 22-Byron Bay, AUS-Splendour In The Grass
August 25-Columbus, OH-Breakaway Music Fest
September 3-Bridgeview, IL-North Coast Music Festival
September 8-Berkeley, CA-The Greek Theatre
September 12-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 13-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 22-Las Vegas, NV-Life Is Beautiful Festival



