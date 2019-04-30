Florida Georgia Line to Perform for SiriusXM at the Ryman Auditorium

SiriusXM today announced that multi-platinum, chart-topping duo Florida Georgia Line will perform a special invitation-only event for SiriusXM listeners at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, marking the GRAMMY nominees' first concert at the legendary venue. The private show will air live on Wednesday, May 29 at 8:00 pm CT on SiriusXM's The Highway, channel 56, and on the SiriusXM app.

Fans can expect crowd-favorites such as their 11X-PLATINUM debut "Cruise," "H.O.L.Y.," and Billboard record-breaker "Meant to Be," plus tracks from their latest BMLG Records album CAN'T SAY I AIN'T COUNTRY, including chart-rising single "Talk You Out of It" and #1 smash "Simple."

"The first time BK and I heard ourselves on the radio was on SiriusXM," shared FGL's Tyler Hubbard. "So, to come together now for our first full-blown concert at the Ryman is really special."

FGL's Brian Kelley adds, "There is a magical feeling when you walk into the Ryman and this is a place that has always been on our bucket list to play. We are so excited for this show and can't wait to bring our FGL vibes to the Mother Church!"

"Since being played first on SiriusXM's The Highway, Tyler and Brian have been unstoppable, and for them to play the Mother Church of Country Music will be a cherished memory for their many fans," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "It will be a special moment for Florida Georgia Line at the Ryman and we are excited to present this one-of-a-kind performance to our listeners nationwide."

SiriusXM's The Highway first played FGL's "Cruise" in May 2012, before the duo was signed to a label deal. From that launching pad, the history-making song went on to be certified DIAMOND, making FGL the first Country act to achieve this feat, and is the best-selling digital Country single of all time (SoundScan). FGL regularly credits The Highway's support of the duo for playing a key role in their career.

Subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to this private SiriusXM performance through an invitation sent by e-mail to qualified subscribers who have consented to e-mail marketing from SiriusXM and who have registered their music interests with us at siriusxm.com/perks. Subscribers since April 10, 2019 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to Nashville, TN including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM Presents Florida Georgia Line at The Ryman. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/FloridaGeorgiaLine.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to The Highway (ch. 56) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.





